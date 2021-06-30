BUSINESS NEWS

Prison Bears Donate to Troy Food Pantry

Submitted by

Cyrus Lee

Three bears from Walla Walla pose with Adrian Evans, Glenda Orr, Allison Lundin, Alvira Jones at the Troy Food Pantry. Bears ‘n Stuff ‘denned’ enough Teddy Bears to donate $200 towards this essential Troy organization that currently servers 75 households, many of them senior citizens.

Inmates at the Sustained Labor Practice Lab at Washington State Prison, calling themselves ‘Helping Hands’, make the bears as well as crocheted caps, quilts, and other items that go towards helping our community. Starting in May the bears will be looking for someone to ‘den’ them during the Farmers’ and Vendors’ markets.

For information about Bears ‘n Stuff call Marge at 293-0514 or Cyrus at 293-9630.

Photo courtesy of Cyrus Lee