LIFESTYLE & LOCAL PERSPECTIVE

Sunrise & Sunset Times

Date Sunrise Sunset April 13 6:53 a.m. 8:31 p.m. April 14 6:51 a.m. 8:33 p.m. April 15 6:49 a.m. 8:34 p.m. April 16 6:47 a.m. 8:36 p.m. April 17 6:45 a.m. 8:37 p.m. April 18 6:43 a.m. 8:39 p.m. April 19 6:41 a.m. 8:40 p.m.

Simon’s Weekly Weather



NorthWest Montana

Regional Forecast

Issued Saturday April 2, 2022 – 7:20 P.M. MDT



Wednesday, Thursday & Friday,

April 6, 7 & 8

Dry with a warming trend. Lows in the upper teens to mid 20s Wednesday warming to the upper 20s to mid 30s by Friday. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s Wednesday warming to the 60s to near 70 by Friday. Around 5000 feet lows in the lower 20s Wednesday warming to the upper 30s Thursday and Friday. Highs in the mid 30s Wednesday warming to near 50 Thursday and Friday.

Saturday, April 9

A slight chance of valley rain showers and mountain snow showers. Lows in the 30s with upper 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 50s with mid 30s around 5000 feet.

Sunday, April 10

Unsettled and cooler with a chance of valley rain and snow and mountain snow. Lows in the 20s to near 30 with lower 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s with upper 20s around 5000 feet.

For the most up to date information

visit www.simonsweather.org or find

Simon on Facebook.

Book of the Week

“All The Best Liars” By Amelia Kahaney

Syd, Rain, and Brie grew up on the wrong side of the tracks in the California desert, desperately wishing for a way out. In the end, each of them will escape- one by dying, another by lying, a third by taking the fall.

Book of the week courtesy of booksbirds.com

Movie of the Week

Dakota

Dakota, an ex-service dog, joins single mom Kate and daughter Alex to live on their small-town family farm. Dakota quickly adjusts to her new home, soon becoming inseparable from Alex. But when the farm is threatened Dakota must help the family save the land.

Movie of the week courtesy of moviefone.com

Montana Gas Price Update

As of Monday, April 4 —

Montana gas prices have fallen by 9.2 cents in the past week, averaging $4.15/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations in Montana. Gas prices in Montana are 8.9 cents higher than a month ago and stand $1.27/g higher than a year ago.

Courtesy of GasBuddy.com

Recipe of the Week – Easy Strawberry Shortcake

Ingredients:

1 Quart fresh Strawberries, sliced

1/4 C. white sugar

1 (12 oz.) pkg. prepared sponge cake dessert cups

1 (7 oz.) can whipped cream

Directions:

1.) Place strawberries in a container with a lid; add sugar and stir to coat. Place lid on the container and refrigerate until sugar has dissolved, at least 15 min.

2.) Place a dessert cup in each serving bowl and smother with strawberries. Top each with whipped cream.

Admissions Clerk (PRN)

Non-Technical Project Manager III – (E3

Medical Assistant PRN

Admissions Clerk (PT)

Golf Shop Attendant/9.20/Part Time

Libby Crew Team Member

LPN/RN

Volunteer/Student Positions

Fiscal Officer/Office Manager/20.64-22.23/40 hrs wk

Client Service Coordinator (30249)

Surgery RN-PRN

Physical Therapist (PRN)

Casino Bookkeeper

Casino Floor Runner

Machinist/Mechanic – Libby #66806

Store Deli

2022-23 Middle/High Principal

Obtain a generic Employment Application

by contacting Job Service Libby

417 Mineral Avenue, Ste 4

LibbyJSC@mt.gov. Submit completed

applications to Job Service Libby

using any of the above methods.

Word of the Week

KAKORRHAPHIOPHOBIA

Pronunciation: kak-or-rhaph-io-pho-bia



Part of Speech: Noun

Meaning: the fear of failure.

A Letter To the Editor

Submitted by Lavern Chuilicek

To the Editor:

In reference to the road closures by the forest service. It is management or control? A tank trap or gate is so close to the approach you cant park one vehicle much less a horse trailer. If a gate or tank trap is placed any where but the beginning of a road you cant walk by the gate. Is it possible to make these road closures user friendly without the forest service leaving ugly notes on the gate? From the outside looking in the forest service management is not very people friendly, as I drive around I see other areas marked for tank traps, has this become the kings forest?

-Lavern Chuilicek