BUSINESS NEWS

Kaiju Bar And Grill Open Casino

Courtesy of Frank Ciccone

Kaiju Bar and Grill Casino-Photo Courtesy of Frank Ciccone

A sneak peak into what’s to come from the new restraint here in Libby, on June 29, the Casino was officially opened at Kaiju Bar & Grill. Although there kitchen is not yet taking orders at full compacity, they are currently open with limited menu (no sushi yet).

They are currently in the process of staff training. “If everything stays on schedule we will be fully operational by middle of July” says Frank Ciccone.

Community Helps Paint

Libby Pregnancy Care Center

Courtesy of Libby Mont. Pregnancy Care Center

Mitzi Carlson, Libby Baptist Church, and the missions team from Highland Colony Baptist Church came together to help paint Libby Mont. Pregnancy Care Center building.

Co-op’s Annual Fundraiser for Local Food Banks Underway

Submitted by Courtney Stone

Now in its 7th year, Flathead Electric Cooperative’s Ribeye Raffle has raised $17,246 in cash and donated approximately 1,720 pounds of meat to area food banks. Tickets for this year’s raffle went on sale July 1.

The Co-op purchases stock during the yearly 4-H and FFA (Future Farmers of America) Market Sale during the Northwest Montana Fair. Most of the meat goes to local food banks, except for the prime steak cuts, which are raffled off. The cash proceeds are also donated to local food banks.

The winners of the raffle take home approximately 60 one-inch premium t-bone and ribeye steaks, valued at over $500 per winner. Tickets are $1 each or $5 for six. They can be purchased through August 21, online at flatheadelectric.com/ribeyeraffle, at the Co-op’s Kalispell and Libby offices, and at the Co-op’s booth during the Northwest Montana Fair in August. Winners are announced August 23.

Flathead Electric Co-op was founded in 1937 to bring electric service to rural areas of the Flathead Valley. The Co-op offers generation, transmission, and distribution of affordable, reliable, carbon-free electric energy and is the largest co-op in Montana, serving 56,000+ members, while focusing on community, innovation, and reliability.