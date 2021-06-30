Simon’s Weekly Weather

NorthWest Montana

Regional Forecast

Issued Sunday July 10, 2022 – 4:50 P.M. MDT



Wednesday, July 13

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning then locally breezy in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except near 70 on slopes and hillsides with upper 50s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s with upper 60s around 5000 feet.

Thursday & Friday,

July 14 & 15

Dry and very warm. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s except upper 60s on slopes and hillsides with upper 50s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s with lower 70s around 5000 feet.

Saturday & Sunday

July 16 & 17

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s all elevations except mid 60s on slopes and hillsides. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s with near 70 around 5000 feet.

For the most up to date information visit www.simonsweather.org or find

Simon on Facebook

Book of the Week

“The Last to Vanish” By Megan Miranda

New York Times bestselling author Megan Miranda returns with a gripping and propulsive thriller that opens with the disappearance of a journalist who is investigation a string of vanishings in the resort town of Cutter’s Pass – will its dark secrets finally be revealed?

Movie of the Week

Minions: The Rise of Gru

A fanboy of a supervillain supergroup known as the Vicious 6, Gru hatches a plan to become evil enough to join them, with the back up of his followers, the Minions.

Montana Gas Price Update

As of Monday, July 4—

Montana gas prices have fallen by 4.9 cents in the past week, averaging $4.90/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations in Montana. Gas prices in Montana are 17.3 cents higher than a month ago and stand $1.74/g higher than a year ago.

Courtesy of GasBuddy.com

Recipe of the Week – Peanut Butter and Jelly Popcorn

Ingredients:

1/4 C. popcorn, about 8 C. popped

1 C. white chocolate, divided

1 1/2 TBSP. strawberry jelly

1 TBSP. peanut butter

Directions:

1.) Divide popcorn into two separate bowls. Over med-low heat, melt 1/2 C. white chocolate with 1 TBSP. peanut butter. Stir until smooth. Pour over 1 bowl popcorn. Use spatula to coat. Spread out to cool.

2.) Melt remaining white chocolate with jelly over med-low heat. Stir until smooth. Pour over other bowl popcorn. Coat. Spread to cool. Once both batches cool, mix together in bowl and serve.

New Positions Available:

Class A Truck Driver for Magnetite Haul/$21-$25

/M-F 10 hr days

Woodworker/Carpenter-Troy MT/$16-$24/Full Time 4 Tens

Physical Therapist Assistant Sign on Bonus

Patient Account Representative (PT)

Imaging Department Assistant

2022-23 Possible K-6 Grade Teacher/Full Time

Elementary School Nutrition Assistant/$12.42/FT

Possible Middle/High School Nutrition/$12.42/5 hrs a day

Possible Elementary School Nutrition/$12.42

Elementary School Nutrition Facilitator/$13.11/FT

Possible Mid/High Nutrition Facilitator/$13.11/Split Shift

Full Time Teller

Libby Store Clerk/$11.00+

Obtain a generic Employment Application by contacting Job Service Libby -417 Mineral Avenue, Ste 4 LibbyJSC@mt.gov. Submit completed applications to Job Service Libby using any of the above methods.

MontanaWorks.gov #MontanaWorks

Word of the Week

VESPERTINE

Pronunciation: vess-per-tyne

Part of Speech: Adjective

Meaning: occurring or flourishing in the evening.

Its About Power

Overturning Roe vs. Wade is only partly about abortion. Mostly, it is about power—the power to control other peoples’ lives. It’s a well-known playbook: Con voters with an emotionally-charged issue such as abortion—and then use that power to establish authoritarian rule and eliminate dissenters. It is happening now. Look at the other decisions the Supreme Court has handed down recently favoring the wealthy, making it more difficult to vote, and making it easier for others to impose their religious beliefs on you.

Our parents fought to give us the freedoms we’ve enjoyed. It’s time for us to fight for the freedoms of future generations. Our best shot at doing that? Actively supporting Democratic candidates with our time, money, and vote. This November might truly might be our last chance to change the dark direction our country and state are heading. And if you’re not worried because you’re white and male? Think again—and study the history of pre-war Nazi Germany and Japan. Sooner or later, the Brett Kavanaughs, Mitch McConnells, Tucker Carlsons, Ryan Zinkes, and Matt Rosendales of the world will find a reason to turn their self-serving, collective eye on you, too.

Submitted by Sneed Collard