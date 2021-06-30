BUSINESS NEWS

Montana’s Northwest Peaks in the Yaak

Tiffany’s Catering LLC

Partners with Hav A Java

Courtesy of Tiffany Richards

Tiffany Richards, owner of Tiffany’s Catering LLC has extended her business by partnering up with Hav A Java here in libby at 219 E 9th St.

Along with great Coffee and Customer service, they will now be offering yummy mini charcuterie boards with a variety of treats inside.

“I am so excited and so thankful to be teaming up with the hard working beautiful ladies at Hav A Java to bring these mini charcuterie boards “ says Tiffany.

Photo Courtesy of Tiffany Richards

Another Great Harvest

Hoot Owl Farm has a successful harvest of Sugar Snaps on the morning of July 14. Freshly Harvested and available at The Farmers Market at Libby.

Photo Courtesy of Hoot Owl Farm