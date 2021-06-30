BUSINESS NEWS

Montana’s Northwest Peaks in the Yaak
Tiffany’s Catering LLC
Partners with Hav A Java
Courtesy of Tiffany Richards
Tiffany Richards, owner of Tiffany’s Catering LLC has extended her business by partnering up with Hav A Java here in libby at 219 E 9th St.
Along with great Coffee and Customer service, they will now be offering yummy mini charcuterie boards with a variety of treats inside.
“I am so excited and so thankful to be teaming up with the hard working beautiful ladies at Hav A Java to bring these mini charcuterie boards “ says Tiffany.
Photo Courtesy of Tiffany Richards
Another Great Harvest
Hoot Owl Farm has a successful harvest of Sugar Snaps on the morning of July 14. Freshly Harvested and available at The Farmers Market at Libby.
Photo Courtesy of Hoot Owl Farm