Simon’s Weekly Weather

NorthWest Montana

Regional Forecast

Issued Sunday July 17, 2022 – 6:10 P.M. MDT



Wednesday & Thursday

July 20 & 21

Mostly sunny, warm days and clear nights. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except mid 60s on slopes and hillsides with near 60 around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s with lower 70s around 5000 feet.

Friday,

July 22

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s with near 60 on slopes and hillsides and upper 50s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s with near 70 around 5000 feet.

Saturday & Sunday

July 23 & 24

Mostly sunny and warm days with clear nights. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except mid 60s on slopes and hillsides with near 60 around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s with lower 70s around 5000 feet.

Montana Gas Price Update

As of Monday, July 11—

Montana gas prices have fallen by 9.9 cents in the past week, averaging $4.79/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations in Montana. Gas prices in Montana are 15.8 cents lower than a month ago and stand $1.59/g higher than a year ago.

Courtesy of GasBuddy.com

Recipe of the Week – Strawberry Sorbet

Ingredients:

2 1/2 lb. strawberries, halved

1 C. sugar

3 TBSP. lemon juice

1/8 TSP. salt

Directions:

1.) Place strawberries, sugar, lemon juice, salt in food processor; puree.

2.) Strain puree through strainer; discard solids.

3.) Transfer mixture to ice cream maker and freeze according to manufacturer’s instructions. Spoon into loaf pan. Place piece of parchment paper directly on surface of the sorbet. Wrap the pan tightly in plastic wrap, freeze until firm, about 4 hours.

New Positions Available:

Class A Truck Driver for Magnetite Haul/$21-$25

/M-F 10 hr days

Receptionist

Delivery Rep – Bulk

EMT/Multiple Positions

Care Coordinator – MACT

Physical Therapist – Home Health

Log Truck Driver

Imaging Tech

Casino Assist Manager

Casino Bookkeeper

Admissions Clerk/PT

Medical Records/$12/32 hours per week

Advertising/Salesperson/$14-$15/FT

Physical Therapist Assistant/PRN

Motor Vehicle Clerk/$16.18/FT

Patent Care Coordinator

Part-Time Deputy Clerk/$13.65/PT

Obtain a generic Employment Application by contacting Job Service Libby -417 Mineral Avenue, Ste 4 LibbyJSC@mt.gov. Submit completed applications to Job Service Libby using any of the above methods.

Word of the Week

PROPINE

Pronunciation: proh-peen

Part of Speech: Verb

Meaning: to offer as a present.

Rosendale Stands Up to DC

I am writing today to express my strong support for Congressman Matt Rosendale and his campaign for re-election to Montana’s new, second congressional district.

One of the many reasons I will be casting my vote for Rosendale this election is that he’s not afraid to vote against bad legislation. One of these pieces of bad legislation being Biden’s outrageous $1.5 Trillion spending package.

This spending package was another attempt by the far left to expand the size of the federal government while ignoring the basic needs of American citizens. Instead of addressing real needs, this bill actually included billions of dollars for the Green New Deal, vaccine mandates, and other Democrat pet-projects.

While other elected officials prefer to test which way the political winds are blowing before casting their vote, Matt can be relied on to stand his ground and make the right choices.

I applaud Congressman Rosendale for taking these tough votes and for voting against Joe Biden’s out-of-control spending. We need more people in Congress like Matt Rosendale who understand that more government spending means higher inflation, higher fuel prices, and a higher overall cost of living for all Montanans.

On a different note, I would also like to thank Congressman Rosendale for his support of Red Lodge after the flooding that occurred last month. I am grateful to have a Congressman who steps up to support local communities in times of need.

Please join me in supporting Congressman Matt Rosendale for re-election in Montana’s eastern congressional district.

Submitted by Edwin Halland