BUSINESS NEWS

Happy 85th Birthday Flathead Electric Cooperative
Courtesy of Flat Head Electric Cooperative, Inc.
On September 20, 1937, the Flathead Power Company was formed. In 1938, the first 82 miles of line were energized, and 117 farm homes in the Kalispell area glowed with electricity for the first time.
Today, we’ve grown to serve over 56,000 members and now maintain 5,000 miles of line. Looking back at the past 85 years, our name may have changed, but our commitment to our community and providing reliable power to our members has never faltered. Here’s to another 85 years.
Nomad GCS Workforce Exploration Event is Tuesday, October 4, at 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Lincoln County Campus/FVCC, 225 Commerce Way in Libby
Nomad GCS, a 20-year Montana based company, is looking into opening up another facility in Libby and needs to assess labor availability. Headquartered in Columbia Falls, Nomad is building mission focused custom vehicles that make a difference globally. Their clients, include the US Military, NASA, Verizon Wireless, FEMA, US Army Corps of Engineers, Cisco, Dell and countless emergency management agencies throughout the United States. They are looking for welders, fabricators, assembly technicians, automotive painters, electrical technicians, communication/data integrators, supply chain, project managers, engineers, etc.
Come meet the Nomad Team to learn about the work they do and their potential career opportunities.
Submitted by Dorothy Meyer
Turner Mountain Ski Area
SKI SWAP
Ski and Snowboard Equipment and Clothing Sale
Friday Oct. 7 at 5:30 p.m.-8:30p.m.
Saturday Oct. 8 9 a.m. -3 p.m.
Register items for sale: Friday Oct. 7 at 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
Plummer School Gym
Courtesy of Turner Mountain Ski Area
Annual Quilt Show Winners Correction
Peoples’ Choice
Bed Size
1st place Jill Petrusha
2nd place Mary Lou Goodpaster
3rd place Judy Seaman
Lap/Baby Size
1st place Barb Hoeltzel
2nd place Jan Ivers
3rd place Kristen Hanley
Wallhangings/Table Runners
1st place Glenna Schaible
2nd place Johanna Ackerman
3rd place Mary Lou Goodpaster
Guild Members’Choice
Bed Size
1st place Jill Petrusha
2nd place Mary Lou Goodpaster
3rd place Lacey Poirer
Lap/Baby Size
1st place Lacey Poirer
2nd place Marlys Urdahl
3rd place Lacey Poirer
Wallhangings/Table Runners
1st place Mary Lou
2nd place Marty White
3rd place Jill Petrusha