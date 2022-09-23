BUSINESS NEWS

Happy 85th Birthday Flathead Electric Cooperative

Courtesy of Flat Head Electric Cooperative, Inc.

On September 20, 1937, the Flathead Power Company was formed. In 1938, the first 82 miles of line were energized, and 117 farm homes in the Kalispell area glowed with electricity for the first time.

Today, we’ve grown to serve over 56,000 members and now maintain 5,000 miles of line. Looking back at the past 85 years, our name may have changed, but our commitment to our community and providing reliable power to our members has never faltered. Here’s to another 85 years.

Nomad GCS Workforce Exploration Event is Tuesday, October 4, at 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Lincoln County Campus/FVCC, 225 Commerce Way in Libby

Nomad GCS, a 20-year Montana based company, is looking into opening up another facility in Libby and needs to assess labor availability. Headquartered in Columbia Falls, Nomad is building mission focused custom vehicles that make a difference globally. Their clients, include the US Military, NASA, Verizon Wireless, FEMA, US Army Corps of Engineers, Cisco, Dell and countless emergency management agencies throughout the United States. They are looking for welders, fabricators, assembly technicians, automotive painters, electrical technicians, communication/data integrators, supply chain, project managers, engineers, etc.

Come meet the Nomad Team to learn about the work they do and their potential career opportunities.

Submitted by Dorothy Meyer

Turner Mountain Ski Area

SKI SWAP

Ski and Snowboard Equipment and Clothing Sale

Friday Oct. 7 at 5:30 p.m.-8:30p.m.

Saturday Oct. 8 9 a.m. -3 p.m.

Register items for sale: Friday Oct. 7 at 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Plummer School Gym

Courtesy of Turner Mountain Ski Area

Annual Quilt Show Winners Correction

Peoples’ Choice

Bed Size

1st place Jill Petrusha

2nd place Mary Lou Goodpaster

3rd place Judy Seaman

Lap/Baby Size

1st place Barb Hoeltzel

2nd place Jan Ivers

3rd place Kristen Hanley

Wallhangings/Table Runners

1st place Glenna Schaible

2nd place Johanna Ackerman

3rd place Mary Lou Goodpaster

Guild Members’Choice

Bed Size

1st place Jill Petrusha

2nd place Mary Lou Goodpaster

3rd place Lacey Poirer

Lap/Baby Size

1st place Lacey Poirer

2nd place Marlys Urdahl

3rd place Lacey Poirer

Wallhangings/Table Runners

1st place Mary Lou

2nd place Marty White

3rd place Jill Petrusha