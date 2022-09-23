Simon’s Weekly Weather

Issued Saturday September 25, 2022 – 5:35 P.M. MDT



Wednesday, September 28

Dry and unseasonably warm. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s with mid 50s in thermal belts on slopes and hillsides with lower 50s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s with lower 60s around 5000 feet.

Thursday, September 29

Cooler and locally breezy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the 40s with near 40 around 5000 feet. Highs in the 60s with mid 40s around 5000 feet.

Frida & Saturday

September 30 & October 1

Dry. Lows in the 30s with lower 40s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s with near 50 around 5000 feet.

Sunday. October 2

A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s with near 40 around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s with near 50 around 5000 feet.

Book of the Week

“Just Like Magic” By Sarah Hogle

Bettie once knew the comfort of luxury, flaunting a huge collection of designer shoes and a stealthy addiction to CBD oils. That is, until her parents snipped her purse strings. Long obsessed with her public image, she boasts a fancy lifestyle on social media. But the reality is: she is broke and squatting in Colorado, and her family has no idea.

Movie of the Week

Luckiest Girl Alive

Ani, a 28 year old New Yorker, appears to have it all: a sought after position at a women’s magazine, a killer wardrobe, and a dream wedding with her handsome fiancé on the horizon. But behind her veneer of perfection lies a dark trauma from her past, which resurfaces to unravel her crafted life.

Montana Gas Price Update

As of Monday, September 19—

Montana gas prices have fallen by 1.8 cents in the past week, averaging $3.91/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations in Montana. Gas prices in Montana are 29.6 cents lower than a month ago and stand $0.59/g higher than a year ago.

Courtesy of GasBuddy.com

Recipe of the Week – Candy Corn Martini

Ingredients:

Crushed Ice

4 oz. Whipped Cream Flavored Vodka

1 C. Pineapple Juice

2 TBSP. Grenadine

whipped cream

Directions:

1.) Fill martini shaker 1/4 the way up with crushed or cubed ice.

2.) Pour in the vodka and pineapple juice.

3.) Ensure the lid is on tight and then shake for 15 seconds.

4.) Remove top strainer lid and pour into martini glasses until about 3/4 of the way filled.

5.) Measure 1 TBSP. of grenadine each, and pour into a martini glass. It will sink to the bottom slowly.

6.) Top each martini with whipped cream.

New Positions Available:

Merchandiser

Customer Service Representative

Secretary/$11/M-F/9-5

Libby Crew Team Member

Operations Assistant Manager

Physical Therapist – Home Health

Part Time Meat Cutter/$9.20-$15/Variable – can be up to 40 hours a week

Executive Foundation Director

Prior Authorization Specialist

PT Bank Teller/$20 hours/Week

Police Officer/Full Time Rotating Days/Shifts

Surgery RN

Seasonal Personal Vehicle Package Driver

Driver/Technician

General Application

Quality Control Manager

Senor Quality Control Manger

Administrative Assistant/CMA

Bartender/$12/Varies

Waitstaff/$10

Cook/$12/Varies



Obtain a generic Employment Application by contacting Job Service Libby -417 Mineral Avenue, Ste 4 LibbyJSC@mt.gov. Submit completed applications to Job Service Libby using any of the above methods.

Word of the Week

IGNIS FATUUS

Pronunciation: ig-nis-fach-oo-uh-s

Part of Speech: Noun

Meaning: something deluding or

misleading.