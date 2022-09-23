“Nashville Nights” – First Annual KHC Foundation Event

September 28, 2022

Courtesy of the Kootenai Heritage Council

Now celebrating 20 years since its historic location was renovated and the doors of the Libby Memorial Events Center officially opened, this storied multi-purpose landmark has become a critical piece of local infrastructure. Managed by an all-volunteer board, this non-profit community venue proudly presents an annual season of live performances geared toward preserving heritage, enhancing culture, and contributing to the social, educational, and economic well-being of Lincoln County.

Outside the live performance season, the center opens its amenities to host special events, banquets, community fundraisers, school concerts and productions, corporate and private seminars, state and federal elections, youth leadership training, educational workshops for area educators, weddings, memorials, and much more.

On Saturday, October 8, the Kootenai Heritage Council will be holding its First Annual KHC/Libby Memorial Events Center Foundation Event: “Nashville Nights.” This special evening of entertainment straight out of Nashville, Tennessee, will feature ALM-Nashville Hall of Fame Duo, Moore & Moore, along with James Carothers, about whom Will Hodge of Rolling Stone Country recently wrote, “… sounds like a soundtrack for the grand tour that celebrates classic country’s history of rowdy crooners and sentimental outlaws.”

Carothers is best known for his stone-country originals and spot-on impressions of some of country music’s greatest icons and will be coming to the Foundation Event with over 2000 appearances on the Nashville music scene and a standing ovation at the Grand Ole Opry under his belt. Moore & Moore have been blending harmonies reminiscent to those of The Judds since 1991, reaching #1 on the Billboard, R&R, and Gavin Charts and traveling as an opening act for the legendary Statler Brothers over the course of their storied career.

In addition to the authentic country experience on stage, the First Annual Foundation Event will be serving up a delicious fresh-smoked tenderloin meal and dessert. Doors will open at 5:30 pm. Throughout the evening will be silent auctions, games, raffles, and a brief program to highlight how the Libby Memorial Events Center and the Kootenai Heritage Council both serve and directly impact the greater Libby and Troy communities.

As with any non-profit organization, fundraising is an integral piece of the puzzle for the Kootenai Heritage Council. Supporting the annual operations and maintenance of the Libby Memorial Events Center is no small feat. It is through the generous support found with local businesses, organizations, individual donors, specialized grants and events such as this that the facility continues to thrive and expand its many points of service and outreach.

Reserved table seating is now open for the “Nashville Nights” Event. Individual tickets are available on a limited basis and do not guarantee seating arrangements for the evening. For more information on advanced reservations and pricing, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/598310011742429, or contact the Libby Memorial Events Center by email at libbymemorialcenter@gmail.com or by phone at 406-293-9643.

Thank you Fall Activity Sponsors and Little Libby Loggers

Courtesy of Libby High School

Big thank you to our last sponsor of the fall activity calendar we put out in town.

Little Libby Loggers. You guys are doing awesome things for the youth of Libby and Logger Nation thanks you.

Little Libby Loggers and Coaches-Photo courtesy of Libby High School

Paint it Pink is Back and Ready to Raise Some Money

Submitted by Paula Collins

After being on hiatus due to COVID-19, Paint it Pink is back and ready to raise some money.

“This year marks 15 years of Lincoln County Painting it Pink for the detection and treatment of breast cancer,” stated Paula Collins, Marketing Manager and Paint It Pink Coordinator at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center. “Once again, our community has come together and has plenty of great events and activities planned for this October in an effort to educate the public about breast health and breast cancer, and to raise money for the detection and treatment of breast cancer in Lincoln County.”

The PIP program and fundraising effort began in 2007 while the hospital Foundation was raising dollars to purchase Digital Mammography equipment. The fundraising activities for the equipment were so successful, a committee was formed to switch the fundraising focus from equipment to community, and a free mammography program was born. Since that time, the PIP program has raised over $100,000 and has helped over 350 local men and women receive free mammograms. In recent years, the program has expanded to raise money to further education, help detect and treat the disease locally, and to provide breast ultrasounds in addition to mammograms when clinically necessary.

“We are incredibly proud of the work that has been accomplished with these fundraising efforts,” added Stephens. “All that has been done is thanks to a plethora of community partners who have rallied behind this cause, started their own annual fundraising events, asked their customers and employees for donations, and given out of their own pockets. The effort and generosity really is impacting our community and saving local lives!”

This year’s festivities kicked off on September 10, with Glacier Bank’s Paint It Pink 5K Fun Run, and it was a huge success once again. The sun was out, and the skies were clear for this years Fun Run-it was the perfect way to start of the fundraising The bank had a just over 100 registrations and sponsorships, raising over $3,000 for PIP this year!

“We are extremely grateful to Glacier Bank for continuing to put this event together every year,” stated Collins. “It is no small task to put together an event of this size and have it go off seamlessly, and they do a wonderful job year after year. Everyone looks forward to participating!”

On the schedule of events is the annual Breast Health Awareness Dessert which will be hosting BINGO, Chick Flick at the Dome Theatre, Paint the Game Pink events at the local high school, just to name a few. For more information or to make a donation, go to www.cabinetpeaks.org.

Some fun run participants-Photo courtesy of Paula Collins