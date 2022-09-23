BUSINESS NEWS

Turkey Trot Winner at Glacier Ins.

We are thankful for our community and all of the fun things we get to participate in. Congratulations to Brenda, our Turkey Trot 2022 winner-Photo courtesy of Glacier Insurance Of Libby

The Libby Friends of the

Library Book Sale

The Libby Friends of the Library will have its December Book Sale on Friday, December 2nd from

10 am to 5:00 pm in the Book Sale Room at the Library. We have tables of “Holiday Specials” with books, puzzles and items that would make nice gifts. All of this in addition to our regular selections of books for all ages and interests! A reminder: we welcome the donations of any used books in good condition. You can drop off book donations at the library during regular hours, and we will process them for our next FOL book sale.

Submitted by Susan Horelick

Big Basket Winner

Torry Pope is the big basket winner. Torry put his name in at Rocky Mountain Music. Congrats-Photo Courtesy of Libby Montana Annual Holiday Open House

Thanksgiving Workshop

Thanksgiving Craft Workshop, photo courtesy by Libby Floral and Gift

Long Time Rotarian Makes Move

This is longtime Rotarian, Laurie Duarte (right) with his wife and our club president, Bruce Weatherby. Today marked Laurie’s last Rotary meeting in Libby because he and his wife are moving away. They will both be dearly missed. We thank them for their years of service and wish them all the best! Photo by Tracy McNew, The Montanain & Rotarian.