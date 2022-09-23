Simon’s Weekly Weather

Issued Sunday November 20, 2022 – 10:20 P.M. MDT



Wednesday, November 23

A slight chance of valley rain or snow showers and mountain snow showers in the morning otherwise widespread low clouds and patchy fog in the valleys. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s with mid 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 30s to near 40 with near 30 around 5000 feet.

Thanksgiving Day, November 24

Dry with widespread low clouds and patchy fog in the valleys. Lows in the 20s all elevations. Highs in the 30s except lower to mid 40s where the sun comes out in the valleys and mid 30s around 5000 feet.

Friday Thru Sunday,

November 25, 26 & 27

Dry and cool. Lows in the single digits with mid single digits around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s with upper teens around 5000 feet.

Book of the Week

“The Key to My Heart” By Lia Louis

Sparkly and charming Natalie Fincher has it all-a handsome new husband, a fixer-upper cottage of her dreams, and the opportunity to tour with the musical she’s spent years writing. But when her husband suddenly dies, all her hopes and dreams instantly disappear.

Movie of the Week

Violent Night

When a team of mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone inside hostage, the team isn’t prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus is on the grounds, and he’s about to show why this Nick is no saint.

Montana Gas Price Update

As of Monday, November 21st—

Montana gas prices have fallen by 15.1 cents in the past week, averaging $3.64/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations in Montana. Gas prices in Montana are 33.8 cents lower than a month ago and stand $0.26/g higher than a year ago.

Courtesy of GasBuddy.com

Recipe of the Week – Chicken Broccoli Divan

Ingredients:

4 C. broccoli florets

2 C. cubed cooked chicken

1 (10.5 oz.) can cream of chicken soup

1/3 C. milk

1/2 C. shredded cheddar cheese

2 TBSP. bread crumbs

1 TBSP. butter, melted

Directions:

1.) Heat oven to 400 degrees F. While heating, place broccoli and chicken into 9-inch pie plate.

2.) Stir soup and milk in small bowl. Pour soup mixture over the broccoli and chicken. Sprinkle with cheese. Stir bread crumbs and butter in small bowl. Sprinkle bread crumb mixture over cheese.

3.) Bake for 20 minutes or until chicken mixture is hot.

New Positions Available:

Principal Data Scientist

GNA Forest Management Supervisor

Medical Delivery Driver

Senior Quality Control Manager

Laboratory Department Manager

Cook/Full Time

LES Temporary Paraprofessional Positions/$13.21/7.75 hrs Daily, Full Time

Lawn & Garden Technician/$15/Full Time, hours vary

Woodworker/Carpenter/$16-$24/Full Time 4 Tens

Lab Technician/PRN

Surgical RN

Chemo & Infusions Clinical Manager

Food Service Worker/PRN



Word of the Week

TARTLE

Pronunciation: tar-tle

Part of Speech: Verb

Meaning: to hesitate when introducing someone because you have forgotten their name.

Yaak Restoration Project Completed

By Katie McCahan

The Yaak Valley Forest Council (YVFC) field crew wrapped up a restoration project two weeks ago on the Broadie Habitat Preserve in the Northern Yaak. The final project was a ninety-foot bank restoration on the Yaak River. This entailed hand-digging a thirty-foot and twenty-foot trench, and two six-foot holes, totaling fifteen hundred cubic feet of sediment, and three hundred and forty-five hours of YVFC staff, volunteer, and Big Sky Watershed Corp. time.

The crew harvested one thousand one hundred willow whips, which were planted into the bank, along with woody materials and willow plugs. The original bank was degraded after years of use by cattle, and high flow events. There wasn’t enough vegetation to hold the sediment in place and the bank was sloughing off in sections from a steep drop-off. Increasing root density, and woody material will add structural integrity to the soil over time, which will result in decreased non-point source pollution.

Additionally, the presence of native vegetation will provide habitat and forage for wildlife. A big thanks to Montana Watershed Coordination Council, MT DEQ, Lincoln County Conservation District and the EPA for their funding, and partnership. Also, a huge shout out to all the volunteers, Randy Beacham, Vital Ground, Pam Fuqua, Mary Campbell, and the YVFC staff for the hard work, supplies, time, and coordination it took to get this project in the ground.

Key Findings For

Montana Gas Prices

Submitted by Emily lamb

Holiday travel may be underway, but more people are canceling trips because of high gas prices. Our team of analysts found that 51% of Montana drivers canceled a trip in the last week due to high gas prices.

Our full on report on how fuel prices are affecting driving habits is available at the link below:

Key Findings for Montana:

33% of drivers have started carpooling or combing trips to save money

10% of drivers are increasingly relying on public transit

Nationally, 66% of people changed their driving habits to spend less on gas