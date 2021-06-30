LOCAL BUSINESS NEWS

IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR DRINKING WATER

Boil Water Advisory for

City Of Libby

Submitted by

City of Libby Water Operation

Your Water System Water may be contaminated following the City of Libby water shutdown scheduled for Monday, September 13 at 10:00 p.m.

The water system recently will experience a drop in pressure which could result in contamination of the water supply. Because of the loss of pressure, it is unknown if contaminants may infiltrate the distribution system.

This is a precautionary BOIL WATER ADVISORY and as our customers, you have a right to know this is happening, what you should do, and what we will be doing to monitor this situation.

This Boil Water Advisory is precautionary. The City of Libby public water supply will experience a loss of pressure due to scheduled maintenance. Water system personnel will be working diligently to get the water pressure restored. Your cooperation is needed.

What should I do?

Boil your water.

People with severely compromised immune systems, infants, and some elderly may be at increased risk. These people should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers.

General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from EPA’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.

What does this mean?

As a precaution boil the water before consuming until advised otherwise.

Fecal coliform and E. coli are bacteria whose presence indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes. Microbes in these wastes can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, and people with severely compromised immune systems.

The symptoms above are not caused only by

organisms in drinking water. If you experience any

of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice. People at increased risk should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers. Inadequately treated water may

contain disease-causing organisms. These organisms include bacteria, viruses, and parasites which can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and associated headaches.

What is being done?

Bacteriological samples of the water will be

collected. Personnel will be closely monitoring the situation and will update users.

For more information, please contact Jeff Haugen with the City of Libby Operations at 406-293-2067

*Please share this information with all the other

people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice.

DEQ Announces

Fall Burning Season

Requirements

Submitted by

Montana Department of

Environmental Quality

HELENA—

Fall burning season started this past Wednesday, Sept. 1. While burning

is allowed year-round, September through February there are restrictions and requirements to help protect air quality throughout the state of Montana. As always, burning should comply with air quality rules and the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) encourages good judgement to prevent

wildfires.

Follow these steps before striking the match on your burn pile:

– Obtain a permit from your local fire control

authority.

– DEQ issues time, elevation and county

restrictions for open burning. Check for restrictions at Open Burning | Montana DEQ (mt.gov) or by

calling the ventilation hotline at 800-225-6779.

– Check with your local air quality program for restrictions in Missoula, Cascade, Yellowstone,

Lincoln and Flathead counties.

– On the day of your burn, activate your county permit.

– Be aware of local conditions and burn smart.

– Check back December 1 for winter burn season requirements. During winter burn season, DEQ air quality approval is required.

To obtain a permit, go to: deq.mt.gov/air/programs/burning If your county is not listed on

the website, call your local fire control authority to obtain one.

Only clean, untreated wood and plant material can be burned. Do not burn: food wastes, plastics, wood that has been coated, painted, stained, or

treated, dead animals or animal droppings, rubber materials, chemicals, asphalt shingles, tar paper,

hazardous wastes or structures containing these

materials. A full list of prohibited materials can be found on DEQ’s open burning website: https://deq.mt.gov/air/Programs/burning#accordion1-collapse5.

Rotary Announces

Copper Mountain Band Cancellation

Submitted by

Rotary Club of the Kootenai Valley

August 31, 2021

The Rotary Club of Kootenai Valley has made

the difficult decision to cancel our upcoming Copper Mountain Band fundraising concert. The event was scheduled for September 11 at the Memorial Center and it was to replace Rotary’s annual wine tasting fundraiser that was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, with the indoor venue, rising numbers of COVID-19 cases locally, and the prevalence of the highly contagious Delta variant, our club has decided that hosting this event would not be in the community’s best interest because it could contribute to the spread of infections.

For those who had already purchased tickets, refunds will be available and for those who have made donations, they can either be returned or saved for an upcoming fundraiser to be held when COVID-19 precautions are less necessary. We

encourage you to reach out and thank you for

your support.

Rotary would also like to acknowledge public school employees who were to be honored at the event as well as all service workers who have continued working for the benefit of others despite possible exposures to COVID-19 throughout this pandemic. Service Above Self is Rotary’s motto,

and their dedication exemplifies a commitment

to service.

Our club looks forward to continuing to serve this community during and after the COVID-19

pandemic with events such as the Lil’ Anglers

Fishing Day, and through scholarships for grad-uating seniors, leadership camp participation,

and youth exchanges just to name a few. Our

club’s newest project will be the installation of

picnic tables and park benches at the Port Authority property near the kids fishing pond, motocross and RC car tracks, and along the walking paths.

If you are interested in learning more about

Rotary’s service projects or becoming a member of our club, please join us for a meeting on Mondays at the Venture Inn’s Fireside Room from 12:00 noon until 1 p.m. or find us on Facebook.

For more information, please contact Tracy McNew, Rotary Club of Kootenai Valley,

(818) 917-5298.