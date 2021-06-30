LIFESTYLE & LOCAL PERSPECTIVE

Sunrise & Sunset Times

September 8 7:08:41 a.m. 8:10:43 p.m. September 9 7:10:04 a.m. 8:08:38 p.m. September 10 7:11:28 a.m. 8:06:33 p.m. September 11 7:12:51 a.m. 8:04:27 p.m. September 12 7:14:14a.m. 8:02:21 p.m. September 13 7:15:37 a.m. 8:00:15 p.m. September 14 7:17:01 a.m. 7:58:09 p.m.

Simon’s Weather

Northwest

Montana

Regional Forecast

Libby, Troy,

Eureka, Yaak,

Bull Lake, Noxon,

Heron, Trout Creek,

Thompson Falls, and

The Cabinet Mountains

Tuesday,

September 7—

Mostly sunny and unseasonably warm. Highs in the 80s to near 90 with near 70 around 5000 feet. Light north winds.

Wednesday,

September 8—

Dry and unseasonably warm. Lows in the 40s with upper 50s on slopes, ridge tops

and around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s with lower 70s around

5000 feet.

Thursday & Friday,

September 10 & 11—

Locally breezy and a little cooler but remaining dry. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s with lower 50s on slopes and ridge tops and near 50 around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s with mid 60s around 5000 feet.

Saturday & Sunday,

September 11 & 12—

A little cooler with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s with mid 40s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 70s with upper 50s around 5000 feet.

NATIONAL

COURTESY MONTH

It takes little effort to extend kindness. The entire month of September gives ample opportunity to practice being kind. It’s National Courtesy Month!

The word courteous comes from the Middle English word ‘kindness,’ which means ‘noble

deeds’ or ‘courtesy’. One of the greatest novelists in the English Language, Henry James, once said: “Three things in human life are important: The first is to be kind; the second is to be kind; the third is to be kind.” So, what does it mean to be courteous?

Courtesy can mean several things to different people. To some, being courteous means to be helpful. To others, being courteous means to be polite and having good manners. Courtesy can be words spoken or an action towards someone. Courtesy is about manners and respect. How you choose to show someone courtesy is entirely up to you!

A single kind word keeps one warm for three winters.

– Chinese Proverb

(Courtesy of National Day Calendar)

Pineapple Bubble Loaf

Recipe by: Laura Schnackenberg

Taken from “Cooking Favorites of Libby,” ©1965

Acknowledgment/Forward:

“We wish to acknowledge the fine spirit of co-operation by the

organization members and the community at large including the merchants and business firms, without which this book could

not have been possible.” – The Organization

Quick Mix Roll Dough

3 cups sifted flour

1 pkg. active dry yeast

1 cup minus 2 tbsp water

3 tablespoons dry milk

3 tablespoons sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

3 tablespoons shortening

1 egg

In preparation—sift and measure 3 c. flour.

Soften 1 pkg. active dry yeast in 1 c. minus 2 tbsp. warm water (110-115), let stand for 5 minutes.

Combine the sifted flour, 3 tbsp. dry milk, 3 tbsp. sugar, 1 1/2 tsp. salt. Cut in 3 tbsp. shortening with pastry blender until very fine.

Push mixture aside to make large well. Break 1 egg into well and beat the egg with fork. Add softened yeast to egg then mix liquid and dry ingredients until dough is formed. Cover and let stand 20 minutes.

Bubble Loaf Production

1/2 cup well-drained crushed pineapple

1/4 cup sliced maraschino cherries

1/4 cup melted CARNATION butter

Quick Mix Roll Dough

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1/4 c. brown sugar

2 tablespoons flour

Have ready pineapple, cherries and melted

butter. Mix together sugars and flour. Shape dough (recipe above) into 1-inch balls. Roll each in melted butter.

Place some of the cherries in bottom of

9 1/2 X 5 1/4 X 2 3/4 inch loaf pan, then alternate layers of balls, pineapple, sugar mixtures and

cherries.

Cover, let risein warm place 40 – 45 minutes. Bake at 350 for 40 – 45 minutes. Invert on plate

or rack. Delicious served hot.

– PHEP Congregate Living Coordinator/$23.33/FT/Lincoln County

– Log Home Construction/FT/Mountain Made

Construction LLC

– Handyman/Maintenance/$10/Evergreen Motel

– Housekeeper/Receptionist/$9.00/Evergreen Motel

– Libby School District Nurse/$26/FT

– Deputy Clerk – Lincoln County Attorney/FT

– Nurse/Turning Winds

– Fiscal Officer/$25.80/PT/Families in Partnership

– Customer Service/FT/Libby Floral

– Certified Nurses Aid (CNA)/CPMC

– Admissions Clerk/CPMC

– Physical Therapy Assistant /Home Health

– Casino Floor Runner/Town Pump

– Director Of Rehabilitation/Reliant Rehabilitation

– Office Administrator/$14/Full-Part-Flex/Western News

– Medical Assistant – Certified/Libby/Logan Health

– Physical Therapist/Reliant Rehabilitation/Sign-on

Bonus Available

– Occupational Therapy Assistant/Reliant Rehabilitation

– Occupational Therapist/Reliant Rehabilitation

– Cabinet Maker/Carpenter/R & Y Cabinets, Inc

These and many other job descriptions and

generic applications available at Job Service – Libby,

417 Mineral Avenue, Suite 4.

Mon, Tues, Thurs and Fri 8:00 a,m. -5:00 p.m.

Wed 11:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.

– Hand deliver completed applications to:

Job Service-Libby,

417 Mineral Avenue, Suite 4

– Email completed applications to libbyjsc@mt.gov

– Fax completed applications to 406-293-5134

– Mail applications to:

Job Service-Libby, 417 Mineral Avenue, Suite 4,

Libby, MT 59923

Please contact Job Service-Libby at

406-293-6282, extension 0

or libbyjsc@mt.gov if you need a generic application emailed, mailed or faxed to you. Leave a detailed message with your name and phone number so we can

return your call promptly.

*A full listing of all jobs now available in Lincoln

County can be accessed by visiting Montana Works

at MontanaWorks.gov.

National Gas Inventory

Historical gasoline prices in Montana and the

national average going back ten years:

August 30, 2020: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g) August 30, 2019: $2.73/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g) August 30, 2018: $2.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)

August 30, 2017: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)

August 30, 2016: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

August 30, 2015: $2.68/g (U.S. Average: $2.48/g)

August 30, 2014: $3.58/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

August 30, 2013: $3.68/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)

August 30, 2012: $3.66/g (U.S. Average: $3.83/g)

August 30, 2011: $3.71/g (U.S. Average: $3.61/g)

Courtesy of GasBuddy.com