CLASSIFIEDS

Home Construction

Call Construction,

Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks,

concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033

Professional Upholstery Services

Custom fitted outdoor,

RV, boat, and antique

furniture slip covers.

Call 293-5196

Electrician

Recently retired. Looking for any electrical jobs you

need done. Call Mitch:

602-578-6871

Public Notice:

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property or general information about asbestoses call the Asbestos Resource Program, 406-291-5335Call 406-293-7424.

For Rent:

We have rentals. Check out our website for up-to-date listings. Libbyrentals.com

*$60.00 application fee per adult, can be paid by cash, check, or money order. If you cannot make it to the office in person, our mailing address is 317 California Ave. Libby, MT 59923. Applications will not be processed without application fee payment. Call 406-293-7559.

For Rent:

4 bedroom, Log

Home on 1 AC. borders park, wildlife, close to town. Wood & Electric Heat. Wood stacked on property. 1 mile to Rosauers on a cul-de-sac. $1500 plus deposit. 406-293-7424

For Rent:

Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club Pavilion. Water, electricity, private dock, bathroom facilities, perfect for weddings, family gatherings and weekend get-a-ways.

Call Mark at 295-4994

For Rent:

How strongly do you desire to own a home especially in this period of inflation? Rent from us for possible home purchase with owner financing. 293-7424

For Rent:

Wisconsin Avenue two bedrooms, one full bath, washer/dryer, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, microwave, electric range, tile floors, dogs only (additional deposit and fees, breed must be approved by management), fenced backyard, covered front porch, back deck, NO smoking. First and last months rent due at signing of one year lease. Owner pays for trash pickup, renter responsible for other utilities. $1,450 per month. $1,000 refundable security deposit. Call 406-283-1182.

Real Estate:

Off-grid homes and properties available for sale. 406-293-3714. www.tungstenholdings.com

Real Estate:

Complete homestead for sale. Northwest Montana. 406-293-3714. www.tungstenholdings.com

For Sale:

1993 Alpenlite-32 Fifth wheel. AC works, hot water tank and fan, new kitchen faucets, all lights work, propane oven and burners work, tip out work and electric jacks. Refrigerator stopped working. Very clean, solid fifth wheel. $9,500 call 406-291-2878

For Sale:

Ruger #1 Cal 220 Swift 26″ “Barrel “V”

Used- Like New $1000.

Ruger #1 Cal .450/400 Nitro Express 3″

New in box $1000: rifle only OR package deal with

-80 rds. Hornady Factory Ammo 400 grain round nose-100 rds. Hornady Factory brass -RCBS Custom Dies (NEW)

Total Package: $2000 (Worth $3000).

CZ-USA 20 GA 3″ Side-by-side shotgun

“Bob White” with 5 chokes New in box $900.

Remington Model 700, Cal .223 Remington

Used- Like New $700 (with bases and rings for scope).

Remington Model 700

Cal. 300 Remington Ultra Mag Used- Very Good Condition $900 Call 406-293-3216 (leave message).

For Sale:

Sig Sauer 6.5 Creedmore. X-sight LTV day/night 3-9x. Gun case. Ammo. Call 406-334-0862 for details.

For Sale:

Huge fabric sale, $6.00 per yard. Located at the Troy Christian Fellowship Church, 78 Lake Creek Rd. Troy, MT on June 17th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For Sale:

Full size log bed frame. Lightly used, nice condition. $2,400 or best offer. Located in Libby. Please call 360-584-3045, leave a message, okay to text.

For Sale:

E-Zip Bike for sale, electric and in excellent condition. $500.00 or best offer. Call 406-253-8075.