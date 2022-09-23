LIFESTYLE & HISTORY

Simon’s Weekly Weather

Issued Sunday June 4, 2023 – 6:50 P.M.

Wednesday,

June. 7th

Dry and hot except for a slight chance of late afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms especially across Sanders County. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except lower to mid 60s in thermal belts on slopes and hillsides with upper 50s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s with mid 70s around 5000 feet.

Thursday through Sunday,

June. 8th to 12th

Warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms through the period. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s except upper 60s in thermal belts on slopes and hillsides Thursday and Friday mornings with mid to upper 50s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s Thursday cooling to the mid 70s to lower 80s Saturday and Sunday. Around 5000 feet highs in the mid 70s Thursday cooling to the lower 60s Saturday and Sunday.

Recipe of the Week

Campfire Potatoes

Ingredients:

▢ 2ts. coarse salt

▢ 2ts. Italian seasoning

▢ 1ts. black pepper

▢ 1ts. garlic powder

▢ 4 small potatoes,

unpeeled

Directions:

▢ Preheat an outdoor grill or bring a campfire coals to medium heat.

▢ Mix together salt, Italian seasoning, pepper, and garlic powder in a bowl. Pierce potatoes in several places with tines of a fork. Rub about 1 1/2 teaspoons oil onto each potato, then rub evenly with spice mixture. Put each potato in heavy-duty tin foil.

▢Place into hot embers, rotating every 10 minutes, until potato skin is soft, about 25 minutes. (Carefully open 1 packet to check doneness with a fork. Let rest 10 minutes before opening. Serve with your favorite toppings.

ON THIS DAY…

June.7 – June.13

June 7 –

National

Benjamin Day

June 8 –National Best Friend Day

June 9–National Donald Duck Day

June 10 –

National

Ice Tea Day

June 11 –

National Race Unity Day

June 12 – National Loving Day

June 13 –

National

Axe Throwing Day



Movie of the Week

PAST LIVES

Two deeply connected childhood friends, are wrest apart after Nora’s family emigrates from South Korea. Two decades later, they are reunited in New York for one fateful week.

Critics Consensus: The bonds between its sensitively sketched central characters observations on the human condition.

Word of the Week

Jeremiad

Pronunciation:

je-rê-mai-êd

Part of Speech:

Noun

Meaning:

An extended lamentation. a long, drawn-out complaining tirade, often accompanied by a prophecy or insinuation of imminent doom.

Book of the Week

The Covenant of Water”

Author Abraham Verghese

Spanning 1900 to 1977, a family in southern India suffers a peculiar affliction: in every generation, at least one person dies by drowning – and in Kerala, water is everywhere. At the turn of the century a twelve-year-old girl, is sent by boat to her wedding, where she will meet her forty-year-old husband for the first time.

This Week In History – June.7–June.13

June 7

1776: Richard Henry Lee presented the “Lee Resolution” to the Continental Congress. The motion was seconded by John Adams and led to the U.S. Declaration of Independence.

1942: Imperial Japanese soldiers began occupying the American Aleutian islands of Attu and Kiska off of Alaska.

June 8

793: Vikings raided the abbey at Lindisfarne in Northumbria, regarded as the beginning of the Scandinavian invasion of England.

1789: James Madison introduced 12 proposed amendments to the U.S. Constitution in the House of Representatives. By 1791, 10 of them were ratified by the state legislatures and became the Bill of Rights.

June 9

1650: The Harvard Corporation was established. It was the first legal corporation in the Americas.

1732: James Oglethorpe was granted a royal charter for the colony of the future U.S. state of Georgia.

1856: Five hundred Mormons left Iowa City, Iowa, and headed west for Salt Lake City carrying their possessions in two-wheeled handcarts.

June 10

1854: The first class of United States Naval Academy students graduated.

1935: Alcoholics Anonymous was founded in Akron, Ohio, by Dr. Robert Smith and Bill Wilson.

1944: Fifteen-year-old Joe Nuxhall of the Cincinnati Reds baseball team became the youngest player ever in a major-league game.



June 11

1805: A fire consumed large portions of Detroit in the Michigan Territory.

1880: Jeannette Rankin, the first woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, was born in Missoula County, Montana.

June 12

1924: Born this day: 41st President George H. W. Bush; and classical guitarist and radio host Grete Dollitz (died 2013).

1987: At the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, West Germany, President Ronald Reagan publicly challenged Mikhail Gorbachev to tear down the Berlin Wall.

2018: AT&T’s $85.4 billion takeover of Time Warner can go ahead according to US district court judge.

June 13

1966: The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Miranda v. Arizona that the police must inform suspects of their rights before questioning them.

1970: “The Long and Winding Road” became the Beatles’ last U.S. No. 1 song.

Sunrise & Sunset Times