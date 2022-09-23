JAIL ROSTER & JOBS

All charges are

misdemeanors

unless specified as a felony. This list of inmates reflects solely those detained on the date listed above and does not reflect those who have since been

arrested or released.

Bargas, Stephen J.

Charged with felony aggravated Assault. LCJC

Burdett, Brandon A.

Charged with two counts felony all other offenses. LCJC. LCDC.

Butala, Chase A.

Charged with aggravated assault and simple assault. All other offenses. LCJC.

Deloach, Tonya L.

Charged with felony drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations. LCJC.

Drury, Kenneth J.

Charged with intimidation. LCJC.

Gallery, Justin M.

Charged with two felony counts of drug/narcotic violations, traffic offenses, all other offenses. LCJC. OOC.

Gibson, Jesse W.

Charged with felony all other offenses. LCJC.

Gile, Robert W.

Charged with felony intimidation. LCJC.

Greenwood, Scottie E.

Charged with not classified. All other offences. LCC

Gregg, Auston N.

Charged with all other offences. OOC.

Hammers, Amanda J

Charged with all other offenses. LCJC.

Hart, Julia N.

Charged with not classified. LCDC.

Heil, Joseph D.

Charged with two counts all other offenses and felony intimidation. LCJC. OOC.

Hume, Douglas D.

Charged with felony aggravated assault. LCJC.

Manheim, Benjamin M.

Charged with two counts felony all other offenses. LCJC. LCDC.

Marozzo, Daniel J.

Charged with all other offenses and traffic offense. LCJC.

Miller, Jason A.

Charged with five counts felony murder and non-negligent manslaughter, felony aggravated assault, felony destruction/damage/vandalism, and felony all other offenses. LCJC.

Moffett, Darcy A.

Charged with felony all other offenses. LCDC.

Perez Guerra, Victor

Charged with traffic offense, disorderly conduct, and driving under the influence. All other offences. LCJC.

Peterson, Jonathan J.

Charged with intimidation, destruction/damage/vandalism, burglary/breaking and entering, and disorderly conduct.

Priebe, Matthew M.

Charged with two counts felony drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations. All other offenses. LCJC.

Rensmon, Angela L.

Charged with felony all other offenses. LCDC.

Rosenlund, Barry W.

Charged with felony drug/narcotic violations. LCJC.

Sauls, Joshua J.

Charged with felony murder and non-negligent manslaughter. LCJC.

Seaman Garry D.

Charged with two counts of felony murder and non-negligent manslaughter. LCJC.

Smith, Angela D.

Charged with all other offenses. LCDC.

New Job Positions Available: