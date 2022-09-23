CLASSIFIEDS

Home Construction

Call Construction,

Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks,

concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033

Professional Upholstery Services

Custom fitted outdoor,

RV, boat, and antique

furniture slip covers.

Call 293-5196

Electrician

Recently retired. Looking for any electrical jobs you

need done. Call Mitch:

602-578-6871.

Public Notice:

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property or general information about asbestoses call the Asbestos Resource Program, 406-291-5335Call 406-293-7424.

For Rent:

We have rentals at Town ad Country. Check out our website for up-to-date listings. Libbyrentals.com

*$60.00 application fee per adult, can be paid by cash, check, or money order. If you cannot make it to the office in person, our mailing address is 317 California Ave. Libby, MT 59923. Applications will not be processed without application fee payment. Call 406-293-7559.

For Rent:

Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club Pavilion. Water, electricity, private dock, bathroom facilities, perfect for weddings, family gatherings and weekend get-a-ways.

Call Mark at 295-4994.

Real Estate:

Off-grid homes and properties available for sale. 406-293-3714. www.tungstenholdings.com

Real Estate:

Complete homestead for sale. Northwest Montana. 406-293-3714. www.tungstenholdings.com

For Sale:

1993 Alpenlite-32 Fifth wheel. AC works, hot water tank and fan, new kitchen faucets, all lights work, propane oven and burners work, tip out work and electric jacks. Refrigerator stopped working. Very clean, solid fifth wheel. $9,500 call 406-291-2878.

For Sale:

CZ-USA 20 GA 3″ Side-by-side shotgun

“Bob White” with 5 chokes New in box $900.

Remington Model 700

Cal. 300 Remington Ultra Mag Used- Very Good Condition $900 Call 406-293-3216 (leave message).

For Sale:

Sig Sauer 6.5 Creedmore. X-sight LTV day/night 3-9x. Gun case. Ammo. Call 406-334-0862 for details.

For Sale:

Full size log bed frame. Lightly used, nice condition. $240 or best offer. Located in Libby. Please call 360-584-3045, leave a message, okay to text.

For Sale:

E-Zip Bike for sale, electric and in excellent condition. $500.00 or best offer. Call 406-253-8075.

Employment:

Libby Public Schools 2023-2024 School Year openings. Elementary School Coaching Opportunities: 5th/6th Asst Football. Middle School Coaching Opportunities: Head Football, (2) Asst Football, Girls Basketball. High School Coaching Opportunities: Head Softball, Freshman Asst Girls Basketball. Closing Date: Open Until Filled. Application and requirements are found on our web site: http://libbyschools.org/ Your online application can be reactivated by logging on and updating your information. Questions ~ Contact: Superintendent’s Office – 293-8811.

Employment:

Libby Middle/High School Secretary. 8 Hrs/Day Monday – Friday. Approx. 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Hours May Fluctuate $15.14/hour 5 days per week. Skills & Qualifications Preferred: Clerical, Secretarial, Accounting, & Confidentiality. Experience Working w/Children, High School Diploma or Equivalent. Must be willing to complete the following district-sponsored checks: Fingerprint Background & Motor Vehicle Check Closing Date: Open Until Filled . Approx. Start Date: August 7, 2023. Application and requirements are found on our web site: http://libbyschools.org/ If you have an online application, please log on to the website to reactivate it.. Questions ~ Contact: Superintendent’s Office – 293-8811.

Employment:

Cabinet Mountain Home Care is looking for motivated individuals to join their team of home care professionals. Please call 406-293-4600 for more details.

HELP:

Someone ordered merchandise from a catalog addressed to me. I started receiving the order, and quickly contacted the company and cancelled the order. Subsequently I received refund check back from the company. I would depreciate any information to get these checks back to the person that they belong to. If anyone can identify the ordered items, pleas call 406-295-5664.

Rummage Sale:

The Troy Catholic Youth Rummage Sale will be held on June 29-30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. located at 756 US Hwy 2, Troy. Follow the signs.

In Search Of:

Racquetball partners to play at the courts in Troy. Call 406-291-2708.