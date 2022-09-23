Simon’s Weekly Weather

Issued Sunday June 18, 2023 – 8:05 P.M.

Wednesday,

June. 21st

Cool with a chance of valley rain showers and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s with mid 30s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 60s with upper 40s around 5000 feet.

Thursday and Friday,

June. 22th to 23th

Dry and warmer. Patchy early morning frost in colder valleys. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s with upper 30s around 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s with upper 50s around 5000 feet.

Unsettled and warmer with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s with upper 40s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s with lower 60s around 5000 feet.

Recipe of the Week

Ramen Scrambled Eggs

Ingredients:



▢ 1 (3 ounce) package ramen noodles (any flavor).

▢ 1 teaspoon chopped fresh parsley, or to taste.

▢ 1 tablespoon vegetable oil.

▢ ½ onion, chopped

▢ 2 large eggs

▢ 1 teaspoon water, or as desired.

▢ 1 pinch salt

Directions:

▢ Bring a pot of water to a boil; add ramen noodles and cook for 3 minutes. Drain water and stir seasoning packet and parsley into noodles.

▢ Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over medium heat; cook and stir onion until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add noodles and stir for 2 minutes more.

▢ Whisk eggs, water, and salt together in a bowl; pour into the same skillet as the noodle mixture. Cook and stir eggs until set and cooked through, 2 to 4 minutes.

▢ Let cool – add hot sauce or

ON THIS DAY…

June.21 – June.27

June 21 –

National

Solstice Day

June 22 –National

Eclair Day

June 23–National Pink Day

June 24 –

National Upcycle Day

June 25 –

National Catfish Day

June 26 – National Canoe Day

June 27 –

National Bingo Day

Video Game of

the Week

THE ELDER SCROLLS V

SKYRIM

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is an action role-playing video game that’s the fifth instalment of the popular Elder Scrolls series. Set 200 years after Oblivion; the game’s main story revolves around your character’s quest to find and defeat a pretty bad-ass dragon – Alduin the World-Eater.

Movie of the Week

ASTEROID CITY

The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition) is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events.

Critics Consensus: Asteroid City is unlikely to win Wes Anderson many new converts, but those who respond to his signature style will find this a return to immaculately arranged form.

Word of the Week

Deipnosophist

Pronunciation:

daip-nah-sê-fist

Part of Speech:

Noun

Meaning:

A master at table talk, someone skilled at mealtime conversation.

Book of the Week

“MAAME”

Author – Jessica George

Smart, funny, and deeply affecting, Jessica George’s Maame deals with the themes of our time with humor and poignancy: from familial duty and racism, to female pleasure, the complexity of love, and the life-saving power of friendship. It explores what it feels like to be torn between two homes and cultures―and it celebrates finally being able to find where you belong.

This Week In History – June.21–June.27

June 21

1948: Columbia Records introduced the long-playing record album in a public demonstration at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City.

1957: Born this day: actor Michael Bowen (Breaking Bad), and cartoonist Berke Breathed (Bloom County).

June 22

1969: The Cuyahoga River in Ohio caught fire, triggering a crackdown on pollution in the river.

1990: Checkpoint Charlie at the Berlin Wall was dismantled in Berlin.

2009: Eastman Kodak Company announced that it would discontinue sales of Kodachrome Color Film, concluding its 74-year run as a photography icon.

June 23

1809: A rainfall full of live toads fell on Poitiers, France.

1810: John Jacob Astor formed the Pacific Fur Company.

1860: Congress established the Government Printing Office and the Secret Service.

June 24

1916: Mary Pickford became the first female film star to sign a $1 million contract.

1938: Pieces of a meteor, estimated to have weighed 450 metric tons when it hit the Earth’s atmosphere and exploded, landed near Chicora, Penn.

1939: Siam was renamed Thailand.

June 25

1947: The Diary of a Young Girl, better known as The Diary of Anne Frank, was published.

1949: Long-Haired Hare starring Bugs Bunny was released in theaters.

1950: The Korean War began with the invasion of South Korea by North Korea.

June 26

1906: The first Grand Prix motor racing event was held in Le Mans, France.

1909: Born this day: Col. Tom Parker, Elvis Presley’s manager (born Andreas Cornelius van Kuijk in Breda, Netherlands, died 1997), and famed Disney animator Wolfgang Reitherman (died 1985).

June 27

1895: The first U.S. passenger train to use electric locomotives, the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad’s Royal Blue, had its inaugural run from Washington, D.C., to New York, New York.

1925: An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck Three Forks, Mont.

1985: U.S. Route 66 was officially removed from the U.S. highway system.

1869: Born this day: New York World caricaturist Kate Carew (died 1961); anarchist Emma Goldman (died 1940); German embryologist; and Nobel Prize laureate Hans Spemann (died 1941).

