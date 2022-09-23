JAIL ROSTER & JOBS

June 21, 2023

All charges are

misdemeanors

unless specified as a felony. This list of inmates reflects solely those detained on the date listed above and does not  reflect those who have since been

arrested or released.

 

Bargas, Stephen J.
Charged with felony aggravated assault. LCJC

 

Burdett, Brandon A.
Charged with two counts felony all other offenses. LCDC.

 

Butala, Chase A.
Charged with aggravated assault and simple assault. All other offenses. LCJC.

 

Duran, Sabrina J.

Charged with felony aggravated assault and simple assault. LCJC.

 

Fischer, Angela M.

Charged with felony all other offenses. LCJC.

 

Gallery, Justin M.
Charged with two felony counts of drug/narcotic violations, traffic offenses, all other offenses. LCJC. OOC.

 

Gibson, Jesse W.
Charged with felony all other offenses. LCJC.

 

Hart, Julian N.
Charged with two counts felony. Not classified, all other offenses. LCDC.

 

Heil, Joseph D.
Charged with felony Intimidation and all other offenses. LCJC. OOC.

 

Hoffman, Joshua D.

Charged with all other offenses.

 

Huggins, Justin D.

Charged with three felony counts aggravated assault and arson.

 

Manheim, Benjamin M.
Charged with felony aggravated assault. LCJC.

 

Marozzo, Daniel J.
Charged with all other offenses and traffic offense. LCJC.

 

Miller, Jason A.
Charged with five counts felony murder and non-negligent manslaughter, felony aggravated assault, felony destruction/damage/vandalism, and felony all other offenses. LCJC.

 

Joshua, Miller

Charged with Felony aggravated assault.

 

Moffett, Darcy A.
Charged with felony all other offenses. LCDC.

 

Nieblas, John E.
Charged with felony bad checks, counterfeiting, and forgery. LCJC.

 

Orr, Kristin R.
Charged with all other offenses. LCJC.

 

Perez Guerra, Victor

Charged with traffic offense, disorderly conduct, and driving under the influence. All other offences. LCJC.

 

Peterson, Jonathan J.
Charged with intimidation, destruction/damage/vandalism, burglary/breaking and entering, and disorderly conduct.

 

Priebe, Matthew M.

Charged with felony drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations. All other offenses. LCJC.

 

RedL, Joseph A.
Charged with all other offenses. LCDC.

 

Rosenlund, Barry W.
Charged with felony drug/narcotic violations. LCJC.

 

Sauls, Joshua J.
Charged with felony murder and non-negligent manslaughter. LCJC.

 

Seaman Garry D.

Charged with two counts of felony murder and non-negligent manslaughter. LCJC.

 

Smith, Angela D.

Charged with all other offenses. LCDC.

NEW JOBS

LPN – Hospice/Home Health /PRN

Rehab Office Assistant /Full-Time

Receptionist /Full-Time

Environmental Service Aide /PRN

Environmental Service Aide /Part-Time

Surgical RN /PRN

STORE MANAGER                                             

Patient Account Representative /Full-Time

Recruiter-Healthcare                                      

CASINO BOOKKEEPER                                     

Medical Assistant                                             

CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE                                    

Workforce Consultant Supervisor                                              

 2023-24 LHS Asst Football Coach

23-24 LES Inventionist Teacher /Full-time

2023 Temporary Summer Maintenance / $11.50

23-24 LES & LMHS Special Education Teacher /$39760 /Full-time

23-24 LHS Asst Girls Basketball                                  

23-24 LMHS Secretary /$15.14 /Full-time

23-24 Asst.Principal/Activities-LMS/HS /$84105-$87105/Full-time

23-24 LMS Girls Basketball                                           

Golf Shop Attendant /Part time 20-40 hours per week

Property Appraiser 1                                       

Laundry Technician /PRN

Lead Phlebotomist/Admin Assistant /Full-Time

Road Department Operator /$22.63 /Full-Time

Dispatcher (Troy) -/Full Time/$15.50-$18/FT-Varied Days/Hours

Construction Laborer    

 



