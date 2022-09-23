OBITUARIES

Laurence Carlberg, 79, of Libby

Laurence Carlberg passed away May 29th at home surrounded by family. Laurence Carlberg was born in Aylesbury, England July 9th 1944 to Earl and Jane Hagan Carlberg. Laurence, two and brother Pete, nine weeks old immigrated with their mother to the United States. They took a passenger ship to New York and then a train across country to Libby to reunite with Earl Carlberg, recently discharged from the Army Air Force in England.

After high school Laurence worked the Stud Mill and in the woods for St. Regis Paper Company. He was very proud of his skills in operating machines and his work ethic. Laurence served with the army and did a tour in Vietnam. Laurence went on to work construction and retired from working lumber mills in Washington state.

Laurence married Rosalind Green in Libby on August 27th, 2007.

He enjoyed fishing and hunting, and spent time in retirement cutting firewood that he generously shared with family and friends. His great passion was for his son and his family.

He is survived by his wife, Rosalind, son, Chris (Tami) of Elma, Washington, step children, Darrin Rabe (Larlie), Tina Quinn, Jody Lev all of Libby. He is also survived by his brother Mike (Mona) of Libby, brother Pete (Susan) of Sheridan, Wyoming, sister Pam Carlberg of Grandview, Washington, sister Sheila (John) Fenison of Pasco, Washington. Laurence has numerous nieces, nephews and step-grandchildren who also survive him.

Graveside services for Laurence will June 24th at 1:30pm.

Victoria (Vicki) Jane Hudson Todd, 74, of Troy

Victoria (Vicki) Jane Hudson Todd passed away peacefully on June 4, 2023 after an extended illness. She was winning her battle against leukemia but succumbed to an aggressive lung infection. A descendant of Oregon pioneer families, Vicki was born in Portland on July 11, 1949 to Margaret (Knox) and Robert Hudson Jr. She moved to Montana 51 years ago. Vicki was an avid master gardener and spent many years cultivating flowers for people to enjoy. She helped do finish work for her husband’s cabinet shop and enjoyed bowling and watching her grandchildren’s sporting events. One of her favorite places to visit was the Oregon Coast. She will be remembered and missed for her sense of humor, distinctive laugh, creativity, adventurous spirit, and dedication to family and friends.

Vicki is survived by her husband of 50 years, Brian; children Jethro (Amber) in Ojai, CA, Heather in Troy, and Toby (Trinette) in Troy; and six grandchildren Nathan, Daniel, Cody, Knox, Maddie, and Jack. She was the fourth of five children, being survived by one brother, Robert in NSW Australia and three sisters, Phyllis in Woodburn, OR, Suzanne in Mesquite, NV and Shelby in Kalispell. A celebration of Vicki’s life will be held on August 12th at the family home.

Charles “Les”

Stewart, 85, of Libby

Charles “Les” Stewart, 85, passed away at his home on June 8, 2023, after a hard battle with cancer. Les was born on February 10, 1938, in Hamilton, Montana, to Noel and Myrtle Stewart. On July 3, 1959, he married Colleen Vinson, and was blessed with a son, Randy Stewart, on February 28, 1960. After graduating from Libby High School in 1957, Less worked for J. Neils Lumber Company, St. Regis Lumber Company, and Stimpson Lumber Company until it shut down. He then went to work for the Lincoln County Weed Department and later with the Kootenai National Forest Weed Department until Colleen retired from the Lincoln County Attorney’s Office on November 1, 2017.

Ask anybody who knew Les and they will tell you that he was one of the biggest pranksters they ever knew. It was truly one of his passions. His other passion was caring for and spending precious time with his granddaughter, Cierra Stewart. Another passion was riding snowmobiles, motorcycles, 4-wheelers, camping, and because he couldn’t swim, he was the one pulling the water skiers while at his cabin on Middle Thompson Lake. He loved and cared for his dogs, Keesha, Bear, Mikey, and Gizmo. Les was basically a kid at heart and was always ready to lend a helping hand. He will truly be missed by everyone who knew him. May his memory be forever etched in our hearts.

Les was preceded in death by his father and mother, Noel and Myrtle Stewart; sister Betty Caine; sister-in-law Sharren Vinson Cohenour; and brother-in-law Gene “PeeWee” Cohenour. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 64 years, Colleen Vinson Stewart; son and forever “buddy”, Randy Stewart of Libby; “adopted sons”, James “Jim” Schnetter (Diane) of Columbia Falls, Montana, and Terry Martens (Pam) of Libby; granddaughter Cierra Stewart (John) of Billings, Montana; great granddaughter Oaklee Ray Plovanic of Billings, Montana; sister-in-law Glenda Vinson Weaver of Bozeman, Montana; and many nieces and nephews. Les is also survived by two of his best friends, Hans Peterson and Mark Petersen.

A memorial service for Les will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023, 1:00 p.m. at the Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Memorials and condolences may be shared online by visiting www.schnackenbergfh.com.

Leon D. Brown, 83, of Libby

Leon D. Brown, 83, passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at the Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby, MT.

He was born on October 11, 1939, in Bakersfield, CA. Arrangements are under the care of the Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby.

