LOCAL NEWS

Cabinet Peaks Medical Center Hosts Annual Health Fair

By Ashley South

Cabinet Peaks Medical Center held their Annual Health Fair on June 18th at the Libby Memorial Events Center. Dozens of educational booths lined the floor of the main building, with a diverse aspect to healthy living and available options at each table.

There were give away’s and raffles, along with free health, hemoglobin, blood sugar, PFT, EKG, and cholesterol tests. Dozens of free helmets and health goods were given away, and the kids corner was busy with face painting, bubbles, and games. The new Orthopedic Surgeon was on sight to meet community members.

For more information about medical services in the Troy and Libby Area, please call 406-295-4154.

Happy’s Inn Father’s Day Weekend Chili Cookoff and Car Show

Submitted by Happy’s Inn

Happy’s Inn held the Father’s Day Weekend Chili Cook Off and Car Show. It was a good turn out and some amazing chili’s to compete with and judge. Wild Wind was amazing as always, and the car show was held by the Ronan Car Club. The 1st place winner of the Chili Cook Off was #11 by Dave Easter. The 2nd place winner was #4 by Wilma Noble.

Troy High School Travel Club to NYC

Submitted By Troy High School

Mrs. Steiger and Mrs. Sarrett of Troy High School lead the Troy High School Travel Club, and they recently took eight students to New York City to learn about the history of settlers and to explore the city culture. The students are holding their business sponsorship signs to thank the businesses that sponsored their trip.

Troy Shop Students Create Season Sculpture

Submitted by Troy High School

Troy High School shop teacher Jeff Thill and his students did created a four seasons sculpture, to spruce up the back of the high school along the handicap ramp. A leaf to represent fall, a snowflake for winter, a bright pink flower for spring, and a bright sun for the summer season.