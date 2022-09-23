LOCAL NEWS

Twelfth Annual Motorcycle Ride Fun Run Wings Fundraiser June 17th

By Ashley South

The 12th Annual Motorcycle Ride Fun Run Wings Fundraiser was held June 17th in Libby. All the proceeds from the Fun Run are donated to Wings the Regional Cancer Support Fund. There were over fifty participants in the ride this year to play seven card stud, and to raise funds. The registration opened at Switchback Bar and Grill at 10:30 a.m. with the ride ending at VFW Post 1548 around 6:30 p.m. The ride is 115 miles long and there were multiple stops along the way to play games, catch views, and have fun. Many businesses and locals donated raffle items, fundraising gifts, and volunteer hours.

Cabinet Peaks Announces New Board Member

Submitted By Cabinet Peaks

Medical Center

Cabinet Peaks Medical Center is delighted to announce Dan Rose as the newest member of its esteemed Board of Directors. With a strong background in community involvement and a deep commitment to public service, Mr. Rose brings valuable experience and a passion for fostering thriving communities to the Cabinet Peaks team.

Over the past 25 years, Mr. Rose has actively engaged in various youth sports programs within the community. Through his dedication as a coach in soccer, basketball, baseball, and track, Dan has positively influenced the lives of countless young athletes, nurturing their skills and instilling important values of teamwork and perseverance. Additionally, he is a proud member of the Libby Loggers Booster Club, supporting local athletic programs and contributing to the growth of youth sports in the area.

In his professional capacity with the Forest Service, Dan has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to community safety and well-being. For two decades, he has collaborated with the Lincoln County FireSafe Council and Lincoln County Fire Co-op, working diligently to prevent fire-related incidents and protect the local environment. Through his exceptional service, he has played a crucial role in maintaining the safety and security of the community. Furthermore, Dan has actively participated in community events that foster unity and support important causes. His involvement in Relay for Life and Nordic Fest showcases his dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of individuals and families within the Libby community.

Dan has been a resident of Libby since 1992. He initially moved to the area after returning from his Peace Corps service in Ecuador, accepting a temporary position with the Forest Service in Troy. Following a brief period in graduate school at the University of Washington School of Medicine, Mr. Rose returned to the Forest Service full-time in 1995, where he has dedicated over three decades to public service, specifically in fire management.

With a deep sense of family values, he cherishes his time with his wife, Mandi, a dedicated teacher in Libby for the past two decades. Together, they are proud parents to four children: Kira, Aidan, Gabi, and Liam. Supporting their children’s endeavors, the Rose family enjoys attending various sporting events and making the most of their summers by spending quality time in the great outdoors. As Dan joins the Cabinet Peaks Medical Center family, he brings a profound belief in the importance of access to quality medical care and educational opportunities for building successful communities. Recognizing the hospital’s commitment to patient care, community engagement, and shared vision, he eagerly looks forward to being part of such an exceptional group of people at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center.

Cabinet Peaks Medical Center warmly welcomes Mr. Dan Rose to the Board of Directors and eagerly anticipates the valuable contributions he will bring to further enhance the hospital’s commitment to excellence in healthcare and community well-being.

CARD Clinic to Host Free

Community Event

Submitted By Tracy McNew, Center for

Asbestos Related Disease

On Wednesday, June 28th, the Center for Asbestos Related Disease (CARD) will host a free outdoor parking lot event with free food and drinks, as well as fun games and prizes for participants. This event is for all CARD Patients and their families and will be held from 1 until 4 p.m. at the CARD Clinic. Tables and chairs will be available to sit, relax, and enjoy the company. A nurse and a supervisor from the Noridian Medicare Pilot Program for Asbestos Related Disease will be on hand to answer questions about this important initiative that can offer additional benefits not usually covered by Medicare to those with asbestos related disease due to Libby amphibole asbestos who meet certain additional criteria. While currently enrolled beneficiaries are welcome to come with their enquiries, those not yet enrolled who are curious about the program may also attend. Please bear in mind that representatives will only be available during the posted time. We look forward to seeing everyone there on June 28. If you can’t attend but need to talk to Noridian, you may call them at 1-888-469-9464. Any questions about the event itself or to sign up for screening for asbestos related diseases, please call CARD at 406-9274. For more information, visit our website at www.libbyasbestos.org.