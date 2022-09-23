Habitat for Humanity Home in Troy Becomes a Reality for Local Family

By Ashley South

The Kootenai Valley Partners of Habitat for Humanity have been busy organizing and building the newly selected home in Troy. This year’s selected partner family is Missy Guinard, who has put in many long hours of sweat equity to see that her dream for her family will come true. “I have been so blessed through this opportunity, working with Habitat for Humanity and all of the volunteers. Being able to work with and alongside such great people who are so giving and inspiring, is such an honor. My favorite thing we all say is, Habitat for humanity isn’t a handout, but a hand up. It’s so true, they’re there every step of the way to prepare you for success going forward.” Said Missy Guinard.

Habitat for Humanity is a global nonprofit housing organization working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in approximately 70 countries. Habitat’s vision is of a world where everyone has a decent place to live, according to www.habitat.org. Southern Lincoln County has a local branch of Habitat for Humanity, called Kootenai Valley Partners. The branch is organized by local volunteers who diligently select an applicant every two years for a newly built home. The new home is sold to the selected partner families at a non-profit rate and financed with affordable no-interest mortgage. “The local branch is looking for volunteers to join the Board of Directors to help select partner families in the coming years.” Said Chris Reichert, a board member for Kootenai Valley Partners. For more information about the local branch please call 406-334-9603.

The Troy build has the foundation set, walls up, and trusses established but there is still a lot to complete. “Volunteers are still needed, and you don’t need to be experienced. Come down if you would like to help us build and learn something new.” Said Darnell Pemberton, building site manager. Darnell and her husband Pete drew up the plans for Missy’s home and oversee the building site and volunteers. Volunteers can come by to help Tuesday through Saturday’s from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. located at 131 River Side Rd. Troy. Please call 508-951-3145 for volunteer details and needs. Food and drink donations are welcome.

The Troy building site has had a month of help from the RV Care-A-Vanners, a volunteer building project in partnership with local Habitats across North America. These local Habitats benefit from the significant skills, energy and enthusiasm of the RV Care-A-Vanners, who in just two weeks can substantially accelerate their building program and raise the community’s awareness of Habitat’s work. “Tom and his wife have traveled across America with the RV Care-A-Vanners and volunteered for over eighty builds, Tom is back in Troy to offer his time and acquired skills.” Said Dienske, a build volunteer. The RV Care-A-Vanners will move onto a new site soon and hope to be back before the fall.

With the help of many volunteers, donations from local churches, businesses and individuals, a terrific site and construction supervisor and volunteer coordinators, Missy and her family will be in a new home this fall. For more information about the Habitat for Humanity Program please visit www.habitat.org

Troy Prepares for New Splash Pad This Spring

Submitted by T.J. Boswell

The Troy City Crew is working on the removal of the existing splash pad located at Roosevelt Park in Troy, to make way for the construction of the new splash pad instillation. In the coming weeks the contractors will plumb in the water features and place a new concrete slab. The City of Troy applied for and was rewarded a grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund. This grant also funded the new showers at the Troy Museum and the Troy Skatepark Additions.

Lincoln County Unite for Youth’s Aspire to Inspire Youth Leadership Camp

Submitted by Lincoln County Unite for Youth

Lincoln County Unite for Youth held their Aspire to Inspire Youth Leadership Camp at Elohim Camp and Retreat center on June 10th and 11th 2023. The concept for the camp is to provides a safe, healthy, and fun environment where youth in grades 7th through 12th are challenged to learn about themselves and others, as they grow the skills and abilities they need to make a positive impact at home, school, and in their communities. The camp was free to all Lincoln County students, and dozens of youth participated. “We all walked away feeling grateful to witness the courage, resilience, hope, and joy your kids offered up again and again.” Said Maggie Anderson, Project Coordinator for Lincoln County Unite for Youth. Food and activities were provided and sponsored by local businesses and volunteers in the Troy and Libby communities. Sponsors include, Western Montana Mental Health Center, Lincoln County Unite for Youth, Spring Up Communities, HECLA Montana, Drive Sober Lincoln County, and Lincoln County Commissioners.

Community Action Partnership of Montana Hosts Home Buyer Education Class

Submitted by Sara A. Briggs, MA

Community Action Partnership of Northwest Montana (CAPNM) – the only HUD-Certified Counseling agency in Flathead, Lake, Lincoln and Sanders counties, announces its first ever in-person HUD approved Home Buyer Education classes in Libby, Montana, this July on Saturday, July 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Knowledge is power. Working with a HUD-approved housing counseling agency empowers you to make buying your first home a positive experience. You’ll have what it takes to make the right choices in buying, and in being a responsible homeowner.

All presenters at the workshop are from the Lincoln County area or have served Lincoln County clients. They will be available for presenting information on various loan products and the mortgage process, why credit is important, the inspection process and the closing on your loan.

This fair housing workshop is filled with home buyer education content is funded by NeighborWorks Montana which supports housing counselor trainings. The complimentary lunch is supported by the LOR Foundation. CAPNM’s Libby office works hard to support local clients improve their lives with employment and training programs as well as housing navigation support.

Sara Ann Briggs, the Financial Literacy Specialist at CAPNM who is organizing the program and presenting some course content, is a HUD Certified Housing Counselor since 2018. As such she will provide the one on one counseling session required by HUD for attendees to receive their Certificates of Course Completion.

Completion of this class and the one-on-one counseling session is one of the key elements to qualifying for various loan products and down payment assistance programs. USDA, VA, MBOH, FHA, NWMT and other loans and down payment assistance require this class for all first-time home buyers. The sooner you take the home buying course, the more of a benefit it will be to you. Registration packets are available to pick up in person at the CAPNM Libby Office at 933 Farm to Market Road, Suite B, or by contacting sbriggs@capnwmt.org or visiting the website at www.capnm.net and hovering over “Workshops” and then clicking on “Homebuyer Education.” All intake packages must be completed and returned by July 21, via email to sbriggs@capnwmt.org (PDF attachments please) or via fax to 406-565-4834, or dropped off at CAPNM at 933 Farm to Market Road, Suite B, in Libby.

All registration material must be received no later than July 21, 2023, before closing at 5 p.m. LOR Foundation is sponsoring the $75 per household fee for all interested participants.

About the LOR Foundation: LOR works with rural communities in the Mountain West to enhance livability and prosperity while preserving the character that makes each community unique.