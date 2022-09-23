CLASSIFIEDS

Home Construction

Call Construction,

Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks,

concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033

Professional Upholstery Services

Custom fitted outdoor,

RV, boat, and antique

furniture slip covers.

Call 293-5196

Electrician

Recently retired. Looking for any electrical jobs you

need done. Call Mitch:

602-578-6871.

Event Rentals:

All your event rentals in one place! Chairs, Tables, Dance Floor, Linens, and Accessories. Make your event planning easier! Call 406-291-9409 for rental estimates.

Cleaners:

North Corner Cleaners

Houses-Apartments-airbnb-hunting lodges rental cabins

Services offered: dusting, vacuuming, mopping, kitchens bathrooms

Call to book an appointment – 207-756-4428.

Public Notice:

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property or general information about asbestoses call the Asbestos Resource Program, 406-291-5335 Call 406-293-7424.

For Rent:

We have rentals at Town ad Country. Check out our website for up-to-date listings. Libbyrentals.com

*$60.00 application fee per adult, can be paid by cash, check, or money order. If you cannot make it to the office in person, our mailing address is 317 California Ave. Libby, MT 59923. Applications will not be processed without application fee payment. Call 406-293-7559.

For Rent:

Four bedroom log home on one acre. One mile to hospital and Rosauers. Electric and wood heat. Located on dead end (cul de sac) with wildlife and utmost privacy. Borders green belt. $1,500 per month plus deposit. Call 406-293-7424.

For Rent:

One bedroom home, fruit trees, flower bed, garden, storage shed, nice yard, economical heat, quiet, safe neighborhood, walk to town, pet considered. $950 plus deposit, 406-293-7424.

For Rent:

Three bedroom home, super large fenced shady yard/garden area. Pet friendly. No water and sewer bills. Pasture yet one mile to town. Cheap to heat. 1300 plus deposit. 406-293-7424.

For Rent:

Located in Libby, 4 BR, 2 Ba, LG. Kitchen – Stove, Frig, dishwasher, washer, dryer, AC, Rec-Room in basement, covered patio, 2.5 car garage, good credit, Non-Smoking, Approval for pets. First months security and cleaning, 3995 sq ft, Lease $1500 per month. Call 406-295-1018 or 406-334-9488.

Real Estate:

Gated subdivisions with 1-9 acre lots for sale. 406-293-3714. www.tungstenholdings.com

Real Estate:

Improved land for sale with well, power, and septic installed.

406-293-3714. www.tungstenholdings.com

Substitute Work Shop:

Libby Public Schools is hosting a Substitute Workshop on Monday, August 14, 2023, in the Central Administration Building from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. All individuals interested in learning about being a substitute for a teacher, paraprofessional, and/or secretary are welcome.

Contact: Superintendent’s Office – 293-8811.

In Search Of:

Racquetball partners to play at the courts in Troy. Call 406-291-2708.

In Search Of:

Kootenai Pets Want Volunteers-Families Welcome.

Do drop by the shelter and fill out our volunteer application. We need people willing to share time with our cats and dogs. All potential volunteers should realize every cat will watch as you open a can of food for them. Our resident dogs love belly rubs, treats and smiles when you talk with them. Special services include, shelter maintenance, walking dogs, petting kitties, staffing the office, cleaning and feeding our four foots. A seasoned volunteer will train you to be part of a team. Some of our volunteers have been with KPFL for 20 years. If you want to be with us, check out the monthly calendar. Do write your name for days, nights, hours etc. where and when you can help.

www.kootenaipetsforlife.com 125 County Shop Rd. Libby. —406-293-5737, open Mon-Fri 10a.m.

For Sale:

Oak computer desk needs refinishing $50 obo.

massaging chair, leather, new and nice $75 obo.

Original 1972 Schwinn, ladies bicycle; “world tourist“ five speed, $50 obo. ECHO chainsaw w/hard case. Oiler leaks, Runs good $30 obo

TEXT- 406-283-1683 (for images) Call, but leave message.

For Sale:

Power lift and reclining chair—brown. Used one month. $1,000 call 406-293-6183.

For Sale:

Suzuki Sidekick, great first car! Clean, no dents or dings; Economical 4×4, $3000 OBO. Call Steve at 406.283.1491

For Sale:

1999 Citation 9.5 foot pick up camper. Self contained air conditioner, awning all in working order. $2,700. 291-1322 or 293-3847 and leave a message.

Legal:

MONTANA NINETEENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, LINCOLN COUNTY .IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JAME LYNN FROHBERG, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of the above-named Estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claim within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be mailed to Kenneth R. Olson, the Person Representative’s attorney, return receipt requested, at Olson Law Office, P.C., Johnson Building, Fourth Floor, 417 Central Avenue, Great Falls, MT 59401, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.