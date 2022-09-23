Simon’s Weekly Weather
Sunday August 6, 2023 7:50 P.M. MDT
WEDNESDAY August, 9
A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s with mid 50s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s with lower 60s around 5000 feet.
THURSDAY—SUNDAY August, 3-13
Dry and warmer. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s except lower 60s in thermal belts on slopes and hillsides with mid 50s around 5000 feet. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s with upper 60s to near 70 around 5000 feet.
Recipe of the Week
Peanut Butter Snickers Bites
Ingredients:
- 1 (12 oz. bag) semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 1 tablespoon coconut oil
- 1 cup peanut butter
- 3/4 cup thick caramel sauce or dulce de leche
- 1/2 cup peanuts, roughly chopped
Directions:
Place chocolate chips in a a microwave safe bowl. Microwave in 30 second increments, stirring in between, until chocolate is melted and smooth. Stir in coconut oil until melted and well incorporated.
Spoon about 1 1/2 teaspoons chocolate each into 12 ice cube molds. Place peanut butter in a ziplock bag and pipe about 1 1/2 teaspoons over the chocolate. Top with the same amount of caramel and divide peanuts evenly over the tops of the caramel. Top each one with remaining melted chocolate. Place ice cube tray in freezer for 4 hours or overnight.
ON THIS DAY…
Aug.9 – Aug.15
August 9 –
National
Book Lovers Day
August 10- National S’mores Day
August 11 –National Face Mask Day
August 12 –
National Bowling Day
August 13 –
National Filet Mignon Day
August 14 –
National Tattoo
Removal Day
August 15 –
National
Relaxation Day
nationaltoday.com
Weekly Gas Prices
Average gasoline prices in Montana have risen 10.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.96/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 615 stations in Montana. Prices in Montana are 25.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 33.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 14.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.143 per gallon.
Courtesy of GasBuddy.com
Movie of the Week
Friends With Money
Critics Consensus:
Boasting generous performances from each player, this is a film that understands the foibles of human nature.
rottentomatoes.com
Word of the Week
Obsolete
Pronunciation:
ob·so·lete
Part of Speech:
Adjective
Meaning:
describes
something that is no longer produced or used.
Book of the Week
“Ultra Processed People”
Author – Chris van Tulleken
A manifesto to change how you eat and how you think about the human body. It’s not you, it’s the food. We have entered a new age of eating. For the first time in human history, most of our calories come from an entirely novel set of substances called Ultra-Processed Food. There’s a long, formal scientific definition, but it can be boiled down to this: if it’s wrapped in plastic and has at least one ingredient that you wouldn’t find in your kitchen, it’s UPF.
This Week In History – Aug.9 –Aug.15
August 9
1965: Singapore was expelled from Malaysia and became the first country in history to gain its independence unwillingly.
August 10
1776: News of the U.S. Declaration of Independence reached London.
1821: Missouri became the 24th state.
August 11
1929: Babe Ruth became the first baseball player to hit 500 home runs in his career, with a home run at League Park in Cleveland, Ohio.
1934: The federal prison on Alcatraz Island began receiving prisoners.
August 12
1779: The Royal Navy defeated the Penobscot Expedition, inflicting the most significant loss of U.S. naval forces prior to the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.
August 13
1898: The first near-Earth asteroid, 433 Eros, was discovered by German astronomer Carl Gustav Witt in Berlin.
1942: Bambi was released to theaters. It was Walt Disney’s fifth full-length, animated film.
August 14
1893: France became the first country to introduce motor vehicle registration.
1935: The Social Security Act was signed into law by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
August 15
1944: Allied forces launched “the other D-Day,“ Operation Dragoon, the invasion of the French Riviera.
1965: The Beatles played to nearly 60,000 fans at Shea Stadium in New York, New York, an event later regarded as the birth of stadium rock.
Sunrise & Sunset Times
|August 9
|6:26 a.m.
|9:09 p.m.
|August 10
|6:27 a.m.
|9:07 p.m.
|August 11
|6:29 a.m.
|9:05 p.m.
|August 12
|6:30 a.m.
|9:03 p.m.
|August 13
|6:31 a.m.
|9:02 p.m.
|August 14
|6:33 a.m.
|9:00 p.m.
|August 15
|6:34 a.m.
|8:59 p.m.