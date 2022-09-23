Simon’s Weekly Weather

Sunday August 6, 2023 7:50 P.M. MDT

WEDNESDAY August, 9

A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s with mid 50s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s with lower 60s around 5000 feet.

THURSDAY—SUNDAY August, 3-13

Dry and warmer. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s except lower 60s in thermal belts on slopes and hillsides with mid 50s around 5000 feet. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s with upper 60s to near 70 around 5000 feet.

Recipe of the Week

Peanut Butter Snickers Bites

Ingredients:

1 (12 oz. bag) semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 tablespoon coconut oil

1 cup peanut butter

3/4 cup thick caramel sauce or dulce de leche

1/2 cup peanuts, roughly chopped

Directions:

Place chocolate chips in a a microwave safe bowl. Microwave in 30 second increments, stirring in between, until chocolate is melted and smooth. Stir in coconut oil until melted and well incorporated.

Spoon about 1 1/2 teaspoons chocolate each into 12 ice cube molds. Place peanut butter in a ziplock bag and pipe about 1 1/2 teaspoons over the chocolate. Top with the same amount of caramel and divide peanuts evenly over the tops of the caramel. Top each one with remaining melted chocolate. Place ice cube tray in freezer for 4 hours or overnight.

ON THIS DAY…

Aug.9 – Aug.15

August 9 –

National

Book Lovers Day

August 10- National S’mores Day

August 11 –National Face Mask Day

August 12 –

National Bowling Day

August 13 –

National Filet Mignon Day

August 14 –

National Tattoo

Removal Day

August 15 –

National

Relaxation Day



nationaltoday.com

Weekly Gas Prices

Average gasoline prices in Montana have risen 10.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.96/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 615 stations in Montana. Prices in Montana are 25.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 33.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 14.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.143 per gallon.

Courtesy of GasBuddy.com

Movie of the Week

Friends With Money

Critics Consensus:

Boasting generous performances from each player, this is a film that understands the foibles of human nature.

rottentomatoes.com

Word of the Week

Obsolete

Pronunciation:

ob·so·lete

Part of Speech:

Adjective

Meaning:

describes

something that is no longer produced or used.

Book of the Week

“Ultra Processed People”

Author – Chris van Tulleken

A manifesto to change how you eat and how you think about the human body. It’s not you, it’s the food. We have entered a new age of eating. For the first time in human history, most of our calories come from an entirely novel set of substances called Ultra-Processed Food. There’s a long, formal scientific definition, but it can be boiled down to this: if it’s wrapped in plastic and has at least one ingredient that you wouldn’t find in your kitchen, it’s UPF.

This Week In History – Aug.9 –Aug.15

August 9

1965: Singapore was expelled from Malaysia and became the first country in history to gain its independence unwillingly.

August 10

1776: News of the U.S. Declaration of Independence reached London.

1821: Missouri became the 24th state.

August 11

1929: Babe Ruth became the first baseball player to hit 500 home runs in his career, with a home run at League Park in Cleveland, Ohio.

1934: The federal prison on Alcatraz Island began receiving prisoners.

August 12

1779: The Royal Navy defeated the Penobscot Expedition, inflicting the most significant loss of U.S. naval forces prior to the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

August 13

1898: The first near-Earth asteroid, 433 Eros, was discovered by German astronomer Carl Gustav Witt in Berlin.

1942: Bambi was released to theaters. It was Walt Disney’s fifth full-length, animated film.

August 14

1893: France became the first country to introduce motor vehicle registration.

1935: The Social Security Act was signed into law by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

August 15

1944: Allied forces launched “the other D-Day,“ Operation Dragoon, the invasion of the French Riviera.

1965: The Beatles played to nearly 60,000 fans at Shea Stadium in New York, New York, an event later regarded as the birth of stadium rock.

Sunrise & Sunset Times