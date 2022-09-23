Jail Roster

All charges are

misdemeanors

unless specified as a felony. This list of inmates reflects solely those detained on the date listed above and does not reflect those who have since been

arrested or released.

Bailey, Austin M.

Charged with not classified.

Bohn, Eric E.

Charged with felony all other offenses. LCDC.

Butala, Chase A.

Charged with felony aggravated assault and simple assault. All other offenses. LCJC.

Gallery, Justin M.

Charged with two felony counts of drug/narcotic violations, traffic offenses, all other offenses. LCJC. OOC.

Gibson, Jesse W.

Charged with felony all other offenses. LCJC.

Goff, Dwayne D.

Charged with felony all other offenses. Intimidation, destruction, damage, vandalism. LCJC.

Graves, Darrell G.

Charged with Intimidation and destruction, damage, vandalism.

Greenwood, Scottie E.

Charged with not classified. LCC.

Haflich, Laurence A.

Charged with felony two counts forcible fondling and incest. LCJC.

Heil, Joseph D.

Charged with simple assault and motor vehicle theft.

Harrington, Brandi M.

Charged with all other offenses. LCJC.

Hoffman, Joshua D.

Charged with felony drug narcotic violations, drug equipment, traffic offense. LCJC.

Huggins, Justin D.

Charged with three felony counts aggravated assault and arson.

Kelso, Heather D.

Charged with felony all other offenses. LCDC.

Lemmon, Elijah J.

Charged with all other offenses.

Marozzo, Daniel J.

Charged with two felony counts burglary/breaking and entering, theft from a building, destruction/damage/vandalism, and traffic offenses. All other offenses. LCJC.

Miller, Jason A.

Charged with five counts felony murder and non-negligent manslaughter, felony aggravated assault, felony destruction/damage/vandalism, and felony all other offenses. LCJC.

Miller, Joshua

Charged with felony aggravated assault. LCJC.

Nieblas, John E.

Charged with three counts felony for bad checks, counterfeiting, and forgery. LCJC.

Peterson, Johnathan J.

Charged with intimidation, destruction, vandalism, burglary, breaking and entering, and disorderly conduct.

Pillans, Michelle L.

Charged with felony two counts all other offenses. LCDC.

RedL, Joseph A.

Charged with felony all other offenses. LCDC.

Rosenlund, Barry W.

Charged with felony drug narcotic violations. LCJC.

Sauls, Joshua J.

Charged with felony murder and non-negligent manslaughter. LCJC.

Seaman Garry D.

Charged with two counts of felony murder and non-negligent manslaughter. LCJC.

Smith, Angela D.

Charged with all other offenses. LCDC.

Svendsbye, Brock D.

Charged with drug equipment violations. LCC.

Watts, James T.

Charged with not classified. LCDC.

Williams, Elizabeth K.

Charged with felony all other offenses. Family offenses, non-violent and traffic offenses. TCC.

Sheriff’s Call Report

Submitted By Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

Animal Complaint:

Call reported at 00:37:20 Officer A. Smith responded to Pine Creek Rd. Libby, MT.

Traffic Stop:

Call reported at 07:32:37 Officer L. Hauke responded to US Hwy 2 Libby, MT. Adult male stopped for speed and cited for expired registration and no proof.

Mental Subject:

Call reported at 10:29:42 Officer L. Hauke responded to Crystal Lake Rd. Libby, MT. Male complained of unknown person stealing his medication.

Crash Non– Injury:

Call reported at 14:39:35 Officer M. Avila responded to Fortine Creed Rd. Trego, MT. Semi roll over.

Assault:

Call reported at 17:57:26 Officer M. Avila responded to Hwy 93 N. Eureka, MT.

Traffic Stop:

Call reported at 20:54:28 Officer C. Heintz responded to Whitetail Ln Eureka, MT. Driver cited for no valid DL.

Citizen Dispute:

Call reported at 22:16:45 Officer C. Heintz responded to Edna Creek Rd. Trego, MT. Civil Dispute.

Disturbance, Fighting, Altercation:

Call reported at 23:09:13 Officers D. Breiland and A. Jenson responded to Iron Grouse Rd. Troy, MT. Deputies responded to a disturbance.

Theft:

Call reported at 12:17:23 Officer L. Hauke responded to Ramona Dr. Libby, MT. Report of theft and criminal mischief at residential property.

Traffic Violation:

Call reported at 13:40:39 Officer C. Heintz responded to Grave Creek Rd. Libby, MT MHP advised of off road vehicles on roadway.

Crash with Damage:

Call reported at 13:50:01 Officer C. Heintz responded to US Hwy 93 S Eureka, MT. Assisted MHP with single vehicle rollover, no injuries.

Traffic Stop:

Call reported at 17:15:40 Officer C. Heintz responded to US Hwy 93 S Eureka, MT. Warning for improper plate display and expired registration.

Shots Fired:

Call reported at 15:20:14 Officer M. Avila responded to Rexford Bench Boat Launch, Rexford MT.

Animal Complaint:

Call reported at 14:55:33 Officers J. Hyslop and B. White responded to US Hwy 2 Libby, MT. Dogs locked in car.