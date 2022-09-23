OBITUARIES

Neil A

Textor, 80, Of Libby

Neil A Textor, 80, born July 5, 1943 in Toledo Ohio. Neil passed among his family after a 3 and a half year fight against Multiple Myeloma.

Neil spent formative years in La Jolla Calif, delivering newspapers, then from 1961-1999 at Safeway stores in southern Calif. then moving to Grass Valley and Sutter. He and his family moved to Libby, Mont. in 1999. He had dreams of gold fever, which led him to areas such as Downieville Calif., and trips to Alaska. He would travel with family to Europe on occasion to try and culture himself, to no avail. His favorite pastimes were archery, golf, and consuming American Idol and reality television shows.

Head elder and member at St John Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his beautiful wife Betty, whom he met in Grass Valley, his son Frank, and step-children Chris Liotta, with grandchildren Allen, and Annabelle, of Forest Grove, Ore., as well as Elissa Liotta, with grandchild Cassidy, of Beaverton, Ore.

A fisherman, a hunter, a golfer, and a significant stint as your helpful hardware man. He will be sorely missed at his annual hunting trip with old friends, but will be remembered.

Norma Rae Vinson, 90, Of Libby

Norma Rae Vinson was the daughter of John and Mabel Solem. She was born on December 8, 1932, and passed on July 31, 2023, in Libby, Montana, where she lived her entire life.

Norma graduated from Libby High School in 1950. She married Verle Vinson on June 1, 1952.

Norma and Verle were blessed with two children; daughter Karen and son Rob.

She worked at J. Neils Lumber Company, Moore Oil, Kootenai Art Gallery, and she volunteered at the Libby Thrift Store.

Norma enjoyed many things, such as being a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, making lefse, and participating in the Nordic fest with the Sons of Norway. She was a lifelong member of the Christ Lutheran Church where she was baptized, married, and will have her memorial service.

Norma was preceded in death by her husband Verle of 54 years; brother John Solem; sister Marie and Alvin Nicholls; and nephews Scott Solem and Michael Nelson.

Norman is survived by her daughter Karen Armstrong; son Robert Vinson; sister Marlene Nelson; sister in-laws, Mary Ellen Solem, Marilyn Kair and Sheryl Vinson; 7 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Norma resided in Libby Care Center for the last two years under the compassionate care of their amazing staff. The family thanks them for caring for her when we could no longer do so.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 10, from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby.

Funeral services will be held at Christ Lutheran Church, Libby, Montana on Friday, August 11th at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Christ Lutheran Church of Libby.

Arrangements are under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral in Libby. Memories and condolences may be shared online by visiting www.schnackenbergfh.com.

Death Notice: Larry G. Neubrech, 84, Of Libby

Larry G. Neubrech, 84, passed away on Saturday, July 29, at his home in Libby, Mont. Larry was born on August 31, 1938, in Spokane, Wash. Arrangements are under the care of the Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby.

Death Notice: Ardis “June” Gola, 91, Of Libby

Ardis “June” Gola, 91, passed away on August 2, 2023, at the Libby Care Center in Libby, MT. June was born on December 4, 1931, in Chatham, OH. Arrangements are under the care of the Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby.

“He gives more grace. Therefore He says: “God resists the proud, but gives grace to the humble.” Therefore submit to God. Resist the devil and he will flee from you. Draw near to God and He will draw near to you. Cleanse your hands, you sinners, and purify your hearts, you double-minded. Humble yourselves in the sight of the Lord and He will lift you up.” James 4:6-8,10

– Submitted by Ruthanne Dolezal

DEATH NOTICE

Nancy E. Neubrech, 64, passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at her home in Libby, Montana. She was born on February 21, 1959, in Seattle, Washington. Arrangements are under the care of the Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby.