CLASSIFIEDS

Home Construction

Call Construction,

Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks,

concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033

Professional Upholstery Services

Custom fitted outdoor,

RV, boat, and antique

furniture slip covers.

Call 293-5196

Electrician

Recently retired. Looking for any electrical jobs you

need done. Call Mitch:

602-578-6871

Public Notice:

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property or general information about asbestoses call the Asbestos Resource Program, 406-291-5335Call 406-293-7424

For Rent:

Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club Pavilion. Water, electricity, private dock, bathroom facilities, perfect for weddings, family gatherings and weekend get-a-ways.

Call Mark at 295-4994

For Rent:

How strongly do you desire to own a home especially in this period of inflation? Rent from us for possible home purchase with owner financing. 293-7424

For Rent:

Wisconsin Avenue two bedrooms, one full bath, washer/dryer, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, microwave, electric range, tile floors, dogs only (additional deposit and fees, breed must be approved by management), fenced backyard, covered front porch, back deck, NO smoking. First and last months rent due at signing of one year lease. Owner pays for trash pickup, renter responsible for other utilities. $1,450 per month. $1,000 refundable security deposit. Call 406-283-1182

For Sale:

A rare bird with total privacy and no neighbors. Only one and a half miles to hospital and walking distance to Empire Food. Big mountain behind home with deer and turkeys. Good well plus septic with energy package for low heat bills and sound muffling. 3 bedroom with large carport and storage hut. 298K with possible owner terms. 406-293-7424

Real Estate:

Properties for sale with spectacular Kootenai River frontage. 406-293-3714. www.tungstenholdings.com

Real Estate:

Newly remodeled log cabin on one acre located just outside of Libby. Shop and carport included. Located on a private dead-end road and gated. $415,000. Call Tungsten Holdings at 406-293-3714. www. Tungstenholdings.com

Real Estate:

A single level 3 bed 1 bath home located in Libby. Fenced in back yard, on city water and city sewer. $295,000. Call Tungsten Holdings at 406-293-3714. www.tungstenholdings.com

Real Estate:

Multiple 20 acre parcels near National Forest in Northwest Montana. 406-293-3714. www.tungstenholdings.com

Real Estate:

Properties for sale with Yaak River frontage. 406-293-3714. www.tungstenholdings.com

Now hiring:

New maintenance person. Part time available. Pick up application @ green meadow Manor, Monday thru Friday 8-4

For more info call 406-283-1434

COMMUNITY BOARD

Libby Church of God “Children’s Resurrection

Celebration”, April 9

Celebrate The Resurrection! Join us at Libby Church of God for a free breakfast at 8:30 AM followed by our “Children’s Resurrection Celebration” and then Celebration Worship at 10:45 AM Sunday, April 9th. Libby Church of God is located at 1007 Utah Avenue. For more information call: 406-293-6916 or check the website atwww.libbychurchofgod.com

Lincoln County

Amature Radio Group Meeting, April.8

The Lincoln County Amateur Radio Group (LCARG) will meet April 8th at 10 am in the Emergency Operations Center (EOS) located at 925 E. Spruce Street in Libby, next to the Ponderosa Room.

Mental Health

Support Group

“Living With

Chronic Pain”

April. 13

Hosted at the senior life solutions office in the St. Johns Lutheran Building in Libby on Thursday April 13, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. There are so many people in our community who suffer alone, and you don’t have to! Meetings hosted by Elaine Maggi, LCSW. Anonymity is required by all participants. Open to the public!

Snacks and drinks will be provided. Call to RESERVE your seat as the seating is limited. 406-283-6890

Swing Into Spring With Wings, April. 13

An annual benefit supporting our Friends & Neighbors in Lincoln County needing help with expenses while undergoing cancer treatment will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023 on the grounds of the Yaak River Tavern, 29238 Yaak River Road Festivities begin at noon with a Silent Auction & Bucket Raffle,

Live Music, beer and wine pull, 50/50, Spaghetti Dinner at 4:30 for $15/person. The Live Auction will begin at 7:00 pm and held outside. Contact Kristy Hensel at 295-7710 for more information on the day’s events or to donate auction items