LIFESTYLE & HISTORY

Issued Sunday April 2, 2023 – 7:40 P.M. MST

Wednesday,

April 5

A chance of valley rain and snow showers and mountain snow showers. Lows in the 20s with lower 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s with lower 30s around 5000 feet.

Thursday,

April 6

A slight chance of valley rain showers and mountain snow showers late in the day. Lows in the 20s with lower 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s with mid 30s around 5000 feet.

Friday & Saturday,

April 7, 8

A chance of valley rain showers and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s with mid 30s around 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s with upper 30s to near 40 around 5000 feet.

Sunday,

April 9

Dry and warmer. Lows in the 30s with upper 30s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 60s to near 70 with near 50 around 5000 feet.

ON THIS DAY…

April. 5-11

April 5 – National Dandelion Day

April 6 -National Burrito Day



April 7 –Make The First Move Day

April 8 – National Catch And

Release

Day

April 9 – Easter

Day

April 10 – National Siblings Day

April 11– National Pet Day

Courtesy of

nationaltoday.com

Movie of the Week

The Cabin In The Woods

Critics Consensus:

The Cabin in the Woods is an astonishing meta-feat, capable of being funny, strange, and scary — frequently all at the same time.

Rottentomatoes.com

Word of the Week

kICKSHAW

Pronunciation:

kik-shaw

Part of Speech: Noun

Meaning:

A fancy dish, high-falutin’ Frenchlfied food rather than hearty English fare. A doodad, a trinket.

Book of the Week

“The Whole Story Of Half A Girl”

By Veera Hiranandani

“a thoughtful and relatable story about cultural identity, friendship, and what it means to fit in without losing who you are.”

This Week In History – April. 5 – 11

April 5

1614: Native American Pocahontas married English colonist John Rolfe in Virginia.

1792: U.S. President George Washington exercised his authority to veto a bill, the first time this power was used in the United States.

1909: Albert R. Broccoli, U.S. film producer of the hugely successful James Bond franchise, was born this day (died 1996).

April 6

1808: John Jacob Astor incorporated the American Fur Company that would eventually make him America’s first millionaire.

1841: John Tyler became the first U.S. vice president to ascend to the presidency, two days after President William Henry Harrison’s death.

1869: John Wesley Hyatt patented celluloid, an ivory substitute.

April 7

1788: American pioneers in the Northwest Territory arrived at the confluence of the Ohio and Muskingum rivers, establishing Marietta, Ohio, as the first permanent American settlement of the new United States in the Northwest Territory, and opening the westward expansion of the new country.

1940: Booker T. Washington (1856-1915) became the first African American to be depicted on a U.S. postage stamp.

April 8

1865: Workers digging a new water system in Durham, England, inadvertently freed a living toad from a solid block of magnesium limestone 25 feet below ground level. The cavity from which the toad was freed was no larger than its body. The creature lived for some time after that at the Hartlepool Museum.

1959: A team of computer manufacturers, users, and university people led by Grace Hopper met to discuss the creation of a new programming language that would be called COBOL.

April 9

1585: The expedition organized by Sir Walter Raleigh departed England for Roanoke Island (now in North Carolina) to establish the ill-fated Roanoke Colony.

1967: The Boeing 737 made its maiden flight, piloted by Brien Wygle and Lew Wallick.

April 10

1849: Walter Hunt patented the first safety pin.

1872: The first Arbor Day was celebrated in Nebraska.

1912: RMS Titanic set sail from Southampton, England, on her maiden and only voyage.

April 11

1963: Pope John XXIII issued Pacem in Terris, the first encyclical addressed to all persons instead of to Catholics alone. Jennifer and June Gibbons, “The Silent Twins,” were born in Wales.