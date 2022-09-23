CLASSIFIEDS

Home Construction

Call Construction,

Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks,

concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033

Professional Upholstery Services

Custom fitted outdoor,

RV, boat, and antique

furniture slip covers.

Call 293-5196

Electrician

Recently retired. Looking for any electrical jobs you

need done. Call Mitch:

602-578-6871

Public Notice:

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property or general information about asbestoses call the Asbestos Resource Program, 406-291-5335Call 406-293-7424

We have rentals. Check out our website for up-to-date listings. Libbyrentals.com

*$60.00 application fee per adult, can be paid by cash, check, or money order. If you cannot make it to the office in person, our mailing address is 317 California Ave. Libby, MT 59923. Applications will not be processed without application fee payment. Call 406-293-7559.

For Rent:

Rent 3 Bedroom, Ranch Home, Utmost Privacy no neighbors yet only 1 mile to hospital. Well and septic means save $85/month on water/ sewer. Energy package means low heat bills. $1150 plus deposit. 406-293-7424

For Rent:

4 bedroom, Log

Home on 1 AC. borders park, wildlife, close to town. Wood & Electric Heat. Wood stacked on property. 1 mile to Rosauers on a cul-de-sac. $1400 plus deposit. 406-293-7424

For Rent:

Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club Pavilion. Water, electricity, private dock, bathroom facilities, perfect for weddings, family gatherings and weekend get-a-ways.

Call Mark at 295-4994

For Rent:

How strongly do you desire to own a home especially in this period of inflation? Rent from us for possible home purchase with owner financing. 293-7424

For Rent:

Wisconsin Avenue two bedrooms, one full bath, washer/dryer, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, microwave, electric range, tile floors, dogs only (additional deposit and fees, breed must be approved by management), fenced backyard, covered front porch, back deck, NO smoking. First and last months rent due at signing of one year lease. Owner pays for trash pickup, renter responsible for other utilities. $1,450 per month. $1,000 refundable security deposit. Call 406-283-1182

Real Estate:

Multiple 20 acre parcels near National Forest in Northwest Montana. 406-293-3714. www.tungstenholdings.com

Real Estate:

Properties for sale with Yaak River frontage. 406-293-3714. www.tungstenholdings.com

Now hiring:

New maintenance person. Part time available. Pick up application @ green meadow Manor, Monday thru Friday 8-4

For more info call 406-283-1434

For Sale:

2004 F150 V-8 Triton runs great. 2wd, new set of studs on rims. Newer summer tires on rims . $4000 OBO to see it on 2nd St. ext. 406-293-4695 or 208-640-3218

Reminder:

Go to Church! You owe it to yourself and your loved ones to become the best version of you. You also owe it to God, though you may not realize that yet. Look for my monthly article. Dean Erickson

Garage Sale: 5186 Kootenai River Road. Friday 28th from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Saturday 29th from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Quilts, sewing machines, Fabric & More.