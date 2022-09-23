Simon’s Weekly Weather

Issued Sunday April 23, 2023 – 7:50 P.M.

Wednesday Thru Saturaday,

April 26, 27, 28 & 29

No precipitation with a warming trend. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s except warming to the upper 40s to near 50 by Saturday and Sunday in thermal belts on slopes and hillsides. Highs in the 60s to near 70 Wednesday warming to the 70s by Saturday and Sunday. Around 5000 feet lows in the lower 30s Wednesday warming to near 40 by Saturday and Sunday. Highs near 50 Wednesday warming to the upper 50s by Saturday and Sunday.

ON THIS DAY…

April. 26-May.2

April 26 – National Pretzel Day

April 27 –Morse Code Day



April 28 –Save The Frogs Day

April 29 –

National Pool

Opening Day

April 30 – National

Tie Dye Day

May 1 – Labor and Agriculture Day

May 2 – National Truffle Day

Movie of the Week

Driving Miss Daisy

While it’s fueled in part by outdated stereotypes, Driving Miss Daisy takes audiences on a heartwarming journey with a pair of outstanding actors.

Word of the Week

INDUBITABLY

Pronunciation:

in-doo-bi-tuh-blee

Part of Speech:

Adverb

Meaning:

in a way that is patently evident or certain; unquestionably; without doubt.

Book of the Week

“Till We

Become

Monsters”

By Amanda Headlee

“With her debut novel, Till We Become Monsters, Amanda Headlee raises the genre to a chilling new level. I recommend reading this one with all the lights on.”

This Week In History – April. 26 – May. 2

April 26

1564: Playwright William Shakespeare was baptized in Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, England (date of actual birth is unknown).

April 27

1861: U.S. President Abraham Lincoln suspended the writ of habeas corpus.

April 28

1503: The Battle of Cerignola in southern Italy was fought. It was the first battle in history won by small-arms fire using gunpowder.

April 29

2004: Oldsmobile built its final car, ending 107 years of production.

April 30

1812: The Territory of Orleans became the 18th U.S. state under the name Louisiana.

May 1

1786: In Vienna, Austria, Mozart’s opera The Marriage of Figaro was performed for the first time.

1840: The first official postage stamp with an adhesive back was issued in the United Kingdom.

May 2

1670: King Charles II of England granted a permanent charter to the Hudson’s Bay Company to open up the fur trade in North America.