LOCAL JAIL ROSTER

Inmate Offense

Roster

Monday,

April 17, 2023

All charges are

misdemeanors

unless specified as a felony. This list of inmates reflects solely those detained on the date listed above and does not reflect those who have since been

arrested or released.

Apgar, Scott G.

Charged with four counts all other offenses and drug equipment violations.

Bessette, Marc J.

Charged with felony all other offenses.

Chartier, Casey J.

Charged with felony all other offenses and intimidation. LCJC.

Deloach, James W.

Charged with two counts felony drug/narcotic violations and two counts drug equipment violations. LCJC.

Deloach, Tonya L.

Charged with felony drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations. LCJC.

Gile, Robert W.

Charged with felony intimidation. LCJC.

Heil, Joseph D.

Charged with two counts all other offenses and felony intimidation. LCJC.

Lefell, David D.

Charged with all other offenses and felony negligent manslaughter. LCJC.

Lehew, Monte N Jr.

Charged with simple assault and all other offenses. LCJC.

Lemmon, Elijah J.

Charge not classified. LCDC.

Marozzo, Daniel J.

Charged with all other offenses and traffic offense. LCJC.

Miller, Jason A.

Charged with felony murder and non-negligent manslaughter, felony aggravated assault, felony destruction/damage/vandalism, and felony all other offenses. LCJC.

Miller, Shirley L.

Charged with traffic offense. LCJC.

Moffett, Darcy A.

Charged with felony all other offenses. LCDC.

Peterson, Jonathan J.

Charged with intimidation, destruction/damage/vandalism, burglary/breaking and entering, and disorderly conduct.

Priebe, Matthew M.

Charged with felony drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations. LCJC.

Rensmon, Angela L.

Charged with felony all other offenses. LCDC.

Rosenlund, Barry W.

Charged with felony drug/narcotic violations. LCJC.

Sauls, Joshua J.

Charged with felony murder and non-negligent manslaughter. LCJC.

Seaman Garry D.

Charged with two counts of felony murder and non-negligent manslaughter. LCJC.

Simmons, Kevin J.

Charged with felony all other offenses and all other offenses. LCDC.

Thompson, Tiffani A.

Charged with all other offenses. LCJC.

Watters, Vernon V.

Charged with felony aggravated assault, felony drug/narcotic violations, drug equipment violations, destruction/damage/vandalism, and disorderly conduct. LCJC.

Williams, Elizabeth

K.

Charged with felony burglary/breaking and entering, pocket-picking, and two counts all other offenses. LCJC. LCDC.

Yeadon, Henry M.

Charged with felony theft, all others. LCJC.