Home Construction

Call Construction,

Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks,

concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033

Professional Upholstery Services

Custom fitted outdoor,

RV, boat, and antique

furniture slip covers.

Call 293-5196

Electrician

Recently retired. Looking for any electrical jobs you

need done. Call Mitch:

602-578-6871.

Event Rentals:

All your event rentals in one place! Chairs, Tables, Dance Floor, Linens, and Accessories. Make your event planning easier! Call 406-291-9409 for rental estimates.

Public Notice:

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property or general information about asbestoses call the Asbestos Resource Program, 406-291-5335 Call 406-293-7424.

For Rent:

We have rentals at Town ad Country. Check out our website for up-to-date listings. Libbyrentals.com

*$60.00 application fee per adult, can be paid by cash, check, or money order. If you cannot make it to the office in person, our mailing address is 317 California Ave. Libby, MT 59923. Applications will not be processed without application fee payment. Call 406-293-7559.

Real Estate:

Off-grid homes and properties available for sale. 406-293-3714. www.tungstenholdings.com

Real Estate:

Complete homestead for sale. Northwest Montana. 406-293-3714. www.tungstenholdings.com

For Sale:

Full size log bed frame. Lightly used, nice condition. $240 or best offer. Located in Libby. Please call 360-584-3045, leave a message, okay to text.

Employment:

Libby Public Schools 2023-2024 School Year openings. Elementary School Coaching Opportunities: 5th/6th Asst Football. Middle School Coaching Opportunities: Head Football, (2) Asst Football, Girls Basketball. High School Coaching Opportunities: Head Softball, Freshman Asst Girls Basketball. Closing Date: Open Until Filled. Application and requirements are found on our web site: http://libbyschools.org/ Your online application can be reactivated by logging on and updating your information. Questions ~ Contact: Superintendent’s Office – 293-8811.

Employment:

Libby Middle/High School Secretary. 8 Hrs/Day Monday – Friday. Approx. 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Hours May Fluctuate $15.14/hour 5 days per week. Skills & Qualifications Preferred: Clerical, Secretarial, Accounting, & Confidentiality. Experience Working w/Children, High School Diploma or Equivalent. Must be willing to complete the following district-sponsored checks: Fingerprint Background & Motor Vehicle Check Closing Date: Open Until Filled . Approx. Start Date: August 7, 2023. Application and requirements are found on our web site: http://libbyschools.org/ If you have an online application, please log on to the website to reactivate it.. Questions ~ Contact: Superintendent’s Office – 293-8811.

Employment:

Cabinet Mountain Home Care is looking for motivated individuals to join their team of home care professionals. Please call 406-293-4600 for more details.

In Search Of:

Racquetball partners to play at the courts in Troy. Call 406-291-2708.