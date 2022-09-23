Simon’s Weekly Weather

Issued Sunday June 25, 2023 – 8:35 P.M.

Wednesday,

June. 28th

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s with lower 50s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s with mid 60s around 5000 feet.

Thursday,

June. 29th

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, mainly eastern mountains. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except near 60 in thermal belts on slopes and hillsides with mid 50s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 80s with upper 60s around 5000 feet.

Friday—Sunday,

June. 30th to July 2nd

Mostly sunny, very warm days and clear nights. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except mid to upper 60s in thermal belts on slopes and hillsides with upper 50s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s with lower 70s around 5000 feet.

Recipe of the Week

Skillet Burrito Bowl

Ingredients:

▢ 1 tablespoon vegetable oil

▢ 1 pound ground beef or veggie alternative

▢ 1 tablespoon fajita seasoning

▢ 1 (15 ounce) can pinto beans, drained and rinsed

▢ 1 (8 ounce) jar salsa

▢ 1 cup cooked brown rice

▢ ½ cup shredded Mexican cheese blend

▢ Mix pinto beans, salsa, and brown rice into ground beef mixture; top with Mexican cheese blend.

Directions:

▢ Heat oil n a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 10 minutes; drain and discard grease. Stir fajita seasoning into ground beef until evenly coated.

ON THIS DAY…

June.28 – July.4

June 28 –

National

Insurance Awareness Day

June 29 –National

Mud Day

June 30–National Asteroid Day

July 1 –

National Canada Day

July 2 –

National Disco Day

July 3 –

National Plastic Bag Free Day

July 4 –

National

Independence Day

Montana Weekly Gas Prices

Average gasoline prices in Montana have risen 0.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.68/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 615 stations in Montana. Prices in Montana are 14.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 128.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 3.7 cents in the last week and stands at $3.85 per gallon.

Movie of the Week

NO HARD FEELINGS

On the brink of losing her childhood home, Maddie discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy parents looking for someone to “date” their 19-year-old son, Percy, before he leaves for college. To her surprise, Maddie soon discovers the awkward Percy is no sure thing.

Critics Consensus: This raunchy comedy often plays it disappointingly safe, but Jennifer Lawrence’s comedic and dramatic chops ensure that the end result prompts No Hard Feelings.

Word of the Week

Jitterbug

Pronunciation:

ji-dêr-bêg

Part of Speech:

Noun

Meaning:

A fast, jerking dance done to ‘hot’ jazz in the 40s. 2. Someone who

jitterbugs or who is high-strung,

hyperactive.

Book of the Week

“On Juneteenth”

Author –

Annette Gordon-Reed

a historian’s view of the country’s long road to Juneteenth, recounting both its origins in Texas and the enormous hardships that African Americans have endured in the century since, from Reconstruction through Jim Crow and beyond.

This Week In History – June.28–July.4

June 28

1982: A 30-minute hailstorm in Helena, Mont., caused $35 million in damage. No deaths or serious injuries.

1997: In the ‘Holyfield vs. Tyson II’ fight in Las Vegas, Mike Tyson was disqualified in the third round for biting off a piece of Evander Holyfield’s ear. Tyson was also fined $3 million and his boxing license was revoked.

June 29

1956: The Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956 was signed, officially creating the U.S. Interstate Highway System, the brainchild and most enduring legacy of President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

1975: Steve Wozniak tested his first prototype of the Apple I computer.

June 30

1859: French acrobat Charles Blondin crossed Niagara Falls on a tightrope.

1864: President Abraham Lincoln granted Yosemite Valley to California for “public use, resort and recreation.”

1891: Born this day: U.S. wrestlers Man Mountain Dean (died 1953) and Ed “Strangler” Lewis (died 1966).

1905: Albert Einstein published the article On the Electrodynamics of Moving Bodies, in which he introduced the theory of special relativity.

July 1

1770: Lexell’s Comet passed closer to the Earth than any other comet in recorded history, approaching to a distance of 1.4 million miles.

1847: The first official U.S. postage stamps were issued.

1865: Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland was first published by the Rev. Charles Lutwidge Dodson under the pen name Lewis Carroll.

July 2

1937: Pilot Amelia Earhart and her co-pilot and navigator Fred Noonan disappeared in the Pacific Ocean while on the next-to-last leg of their flight around the world. Born this day, actress Polly Holliday (Alice, Flo, catchphrase “Kiss my grits”), and NASCAR driver Richard Petty.

July 3

1767: Norway’s oldest newspaper still in print, Adresseavisen, was founded and the first edition published.

2019: US produces the most waste per head globally and recycles the least at 35% according to new research by Verisk Maplecroft, Germany recycles the most at 68%.

July 4

1776: The Declaration of Independence was signed in Philadelphia.

1802: The U.S. Military Academy opened at West Point, New York.

1803: The Louisiana Purchase was announced.

Sunrise & Sunset Times