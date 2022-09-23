JAIL ROSTER & JOBS

All charges are

misdemeanors

unless specified as a felony. This list of inmates reflects solely those detained on the date listed above and does not reflect those who have since been

arrested or released.

Burdett, Brandon A.

Charged with two counts felony all other offenses. LCDC.

Butala, Chase A.

Charged with aggravated assault and simple assault. All other offenses. LCJC.

Duran, Sabrina J.

Charged with felony aggravated assault and simple assault. LCJC.

Fischer, Angela M.

Charged with felony all other offenses. LCJC.

Gallery, Justin M.

Charged with two felony counts of drug/narcotic violations, traffic offenses, all other offenses. LCJC. OOC.

Gibson, Jesse W.

Charged with felony all other offenses. LCJC.

Hart, Julian N.

Charged with two counts felony. Not classified, all other offenses. LCDC.

Heil, Joseph D.

Charged with felony Intimidation and all other offenses. LCJC. OOC.

Huggins, Justin D.

Charged with three felony counts aggravated assault and arson.

Manheim, Benjamin M.

Charged with felony aggravated assault. LCJC.

Marozzo, Daniel J.

Charged with all other offenses and traffic offense. LCJC.

Mendez, Angella D.

Charged with felony all other offenses. LCJC.

Miller, Jason A.

Charged with five counts felony murder and non-negligent manslaughter, felony aggravated assault, felony destruction/damage/vandalism, and felony all other offenses. LCJC.

Miller, Joshua

Charged with Felony aggravated assault. LCJC.

Nieblas, John E.

Charged with Felony bad checks, counterfeiting, and forgery. LCJC.

Olson, Levi D.

Charged with two counts Felony counterfeiting/forgery and all other offenses. LCJC.

Orr, Kristin R.

Charged with all other offenses. LCJC.

Perez Guerra, Victor

Charged with traffic offense, disorderly conduct, and driving under the influence. All other offences. LCJC.

Peterson, Jonathan J.

Charged with intimidation, destruction/damage/vandalism, burglary/breaking and entering, and disorderly conduct.

RedL, Joseph A.

Charged with all other offenses. LCDC.

Rosenlund, Barry W.

Charged with felony drug/narcotic violations. LCJC.

Sauls, Joshua J.

Charged with felony murder and non-negligent manslaughter. LCJC.

Seaman Garry D.

Charged with two counts of felony murder and non-negligent manslaughter. LCJC.

Smith, Angela D.

Charged with all other offenses. LCDC.

Smith, Chyanne L.

Charged with Felony and all other offenses. LCDC.

