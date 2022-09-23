OBITUARIES

George Leon Booth, 86, of Libby

George Leon Booth, 86 years old, passed away on June 19, 2023, of natural causes at Libby Care Center surrounded by his daughters. George was born in Zortman, Montana, on July 22, 1936, to Burl Booth and Alice Lee Seaford. He worked one year for the Forest Service fighting fires for the Troy district and manned the Keeler lookout. In 1958, he started working for J. Neils Lumber Company, and retired in 1998 from Stimson.

George loved music and was an excellent jitterbug dancer. He always planted a large garden and loved to putter around outside.

George is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; and three sisters.

George is survived by his sister Tiny Stark; his four daughters, Darcie Sutton of Libby, MT, Konnie Morrison (Rick) of Gasquet, CA, Shirley Price (Marty) of Libby, MT, and Karrie Reynolds (Rod) of Post Falls, ID; seven grandchildren, Joshuah, Candace, Jeremiah, Erica, Alicia, Joel, Christian; and ten great grandchildren.

George was known for many phrases… “How in the heaven are you?”

A celebration of life will be held on July 19, 2023, with the time and the place to be determined.

Arrangements are under the care of the Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Memorials and condolences may be shared by visiting www.schnackenbergfh.com.

Danny Dampewolf, 63, of Libby

Danny Dempewolf, 63, passed away after fighting a long battle of cancer on November 8th 2022. His friends and family were by his side when he left this world to be with the Lord. Danny was admired by many people and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his four children Jacob, Alicia, Travis and Bo, whom he loved dearly.

Danny was born in Seattle, WA to his parents Bethel Pearl and Willis Leroy Dempewolf. His family relocated to Lynden, Washington where he and his siblings attended school. After high school Danny married Rebecca Gentry and moved to Libby, MT where they would live and raise their children.

Danny was a logger for 18 years but was a jack of all trades. He enjoyed mechanics, small engine repair, construction, running heavy machinery, and much more. His hobbies were hunting, fishing, camping, gardening, and creating things in his garage. He was good for a laugh and always had a joke or funny story to tell.

His family and friends will be gathering at Fireman’s Park on July 22nd, 2023 at 11AM to celebrate his life.

Patrick M. Hanley, of Libby

Patrick M. Hanley, 72, left this earthly life May 28 following a battle with cancer. He was born July 9, 1950, in Syracuse, NY to John and Genevieve Hanley. Football was his sport of choice through Jr. high and high school, and he briefly coached football at Palm Bay high school in Florida. He earned a private pilot license in the late 1960’s and continued to fly on and off until his death.

After graduation from The Florida State University School of Business, he planned a career as a Navy pilot, but an injury resulted in an honorable discharge. He sold insurance and was licensed to sell securities before settling into a career as an accountant and tax preparer with his sister in Melbourne, Florida. After moving to Montana, he continued preparing taxes, while spending a month or two each winter in his Florida office.

He had a marvelous “gift of gab” and could carry on a spirited conversation with friends and strangers alike. After moving to Montana, he joined the Troy shooting club and was one of the original members of the archery club. He and his wife taught archery at the high school and with the after school program for nearly 10 years. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, making several cross- country trips. While living in Florida, he often attended the Daytona Beach motorcycle rally with friends. He also rode to the Hells Canyon motorcycle rally several times, and once attended the Laconia motorcycle rally in New Hampshire.

Pat, a loving and faithful husband is survived by his wife of 51 years, Kristen , two sisters, Karen Belden of Charlotte, NC and Mariann Hanley of Melbourne, FL, two nieces, and two nephews as well as several grandnieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 in the afternoon on Sunday July 23rd at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Troy, Montana.

“Blessed is the man who walks not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor stands in the path of sinners, nor sits in the seat of the scornful, but his delight is in the law of the Lord, and in His law he meditates day and night. He shall be like a tree planted by rivers of water, that brings forth its fruit in its season, whose leaf also shall not wither; and whatever he does shall prosper.”

Psalm 1:1-3

-Submitted by Ruthanne Dolezal