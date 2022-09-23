COMMUNITY BOARD

Home Construction

Call Construction,

Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks,

concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033

Professional Upholstery Services

Custom fitted outdoor,

RV, boat, and antique

furniture slip covers.

Call 293-5196

Electrician

Recently retired. Looking for any electrical jobs you

need done. Call Mitch:

602-578-6871

Public Notice:

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property or general information about asbestoses call the Asbestos Resource Program, 406-291-5335Call 406-293-7424

For Rent:

Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club Pavilion. Water, electricity, private dock, bathroom facilities, perfect for weddings, family gatherings and weekend get-a-ways.

Call Mark at 295-4994

For Rent:

How strongly do you desire to own a home especially in this period of inflation? Rent from us for possible home purchase with owner financing. 293-7424

For Rent:

Wisconsin Avenue two bedrooms, one full bath, washer/dryer, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, microwave, electric range, tile floors, dogs only (additional deposit and fees, breed must be approved by management), fenced backyard, covered front porch, back deck, NO smoking. First and last months rent due at signing of one year lease. Owner pays for trash pickup, renter responsible for other utilities. $1,450 per month. $1,000 refundable security deposit. Call 406-283-1182

Real Estate:

Properties for sale with spectacular Kootenai River frontage. 406-293-3714. www.tungstenholdings.com

Real Estate:

Newly remodeled log cabin on one acre located just outside of Libby. Shop and carport included. Located on a private dead-end road and gated. $415,000. Call Tungsten Holdings at 406-293-3714. www. Tungstenholdings.com

Real Estate:

A single level 3 bed 1 bath home located in Libby. Fenced in back yard, on city water and city sewer. $295,000. Call Tungsten Holdings at 406-293-3714. www.tungstenholdings.com

Real Estate:

Multiple 20 acre parcels near National Forest in Northwest Montana. 406-293-3714. www.tungstenholdings.com

Real Estate:

Properties for sale with Yaak River frontage. 406-293-3714. www.tungstenholdings.com

Now hiring:

New maintenance person. Part time available. Pick up application @ green meadow Manor, Monday thru Friday 8-4

For more info call 406-283-1434