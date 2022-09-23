LIFESTYLE & HISTORY

Simon’s Weekly Weather

Issued Sunday April 9, 2023 – 7:55 P.M. MST

Wednesday & Thursday,

April 12 & 13

Cool with a chance of mainly afternoon and evening rain and snow showers in the valleys and a chance of snow showers in the mountains. Lows in the 20s to near 30 with mid 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s with lower 30s around 5000 feet.

Friday

April 14

A little warmer with a slight chance of mainly mountain showers. Lows in the 20s with lower 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s with mid 30s around 5000 feet.

Saturday & Sunday,

April 15 & 16

Partly cloudy and warmer. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s with upper 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s Saturday warming to the 60s to near 70 by Sunday. Around 5000 feet highs in the mid 40s Saturday warming to the lower 50s Sunday.

Movie of the Week

Grumpy Old Men

Critics Consensus:

Grumpy Old Men’s stars are better than the material they’re given — but their comedic chemistry is so strong that whenever they share the screen, it hardly matters.

Rottentomatoes.com

Word of the Week

Mien

Pronunciation:

Meen

Part of Speech: Noun

Meaning:

Demeanor, bearing, manner, character, attitude. Appearance, aspect, impression.

Book of the Week

“Then She Was Gone”

By Lisa Jewell

“From the New York Times bestselling author of Invisible Girl and The Truth About Melody Browne comes a

“riveting” (PopSugar) and “acutely observed family drama” (People) that delves into the lingering aftermath of a young girl’s disappearance.

This Week In History – April. 12 – 18

April 12

1606: The so-called Union Jack, a combination of the English and Scottish flags, was adopted as the flag of English and Scottish ships.

1945: Franklin Delano Roosevelt, 33rd president (1933-1945), died at age 63 of a brain aneurysm at Warm Springs, Ga.

1947: Born this day: author Tom Clancy, and TV host David Letterman.

April 13

1943: The Jefferson Memorial was dedicated in Washington, D.C., on the 200th anniversary of Thomas Jefferson’s birth.

1970: Apollo 13, four-fifths of the way to the moon, was crippled when a liquid oxygen tank exploded. The astronauts were able to return safely.

April 14

1860: The first Pony Express rider reached Sacramento, California.

1865: Abraham Lincoln, America’s 16th president, was assassinated by famous actor John Wilkes Booth at Ford’s Theater in Washington, D.C. He died at 7 a.m. on April 15.

1912: The ocean liner Titanic struck an iceberg at 11:40 p.m. and sank at 2:20 a.m. on April 15, on its maiden voyage from England to New York. A total of 1,514 people died, while 710 survived.

April 15

1755: Samuel Johnson’s A Dictionary of the English Language was published in London.

1892: The General Electric Company was formed in East Newark, New Jersey.

1924: Rand McNally published its first road atlas.

April 16

1927: Born this day: Actress and singer Edie Adams (died 2008); and Pope Benedict XVI.

1941: Bob Feller of the Cleveland Indians threw the only opening day no-hitter in Major League Baseball history, beating the Chicago White Sox 1-0.

1947: Bernard Baruch coined the term “Cold War” to describe the relationship between the United States and the Soviet Union.

April 17

1969: Sirhan Bishara Sirhan (born 1994) was convicted of assassinating Robert F. Kennedy (1925-1968).

2014: NASA’s Kepler space observatory confirms the discovery of the first Earth-size planet in the habitable zone of another star.

April 18

1906: An earthquake and the ensuing fire destroyed much of San Francisco, Calif.

1912: The Cunard liner RMS Carpathia brought 705 survivors from the RMS Titanic to New York City.

1923: Yankee Stadium, “The House that Ruth Built,” opened.