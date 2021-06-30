COMMUNITY BULLETIN

Home Construction

Call Construction,

Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks,

concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033

Property

Improvement

Specialist

Fire-wise fuel reduction, road building, ATV trails, etc. All phase excavation work. 406-283-1296.

Professional Upholstery Services

Custom fitted outdoor,

RV, boat, and antique

furniture slip covers.

Call 293-5196

Electrician

Recently retired. Looking for any electrical jobs you

need done. Call Mitch:

602-578-6871

Veterinarian

Westgate Animal Clinic

Dr. Fred Conkel

293-2300 or 295-1234. Dogs and Cats.

Snow Plow Services:

8ft Plow, Drive Ways, Parking Areas and Road Ways. Veterans and Elderly Discounts. Call Ron at 406-438-6318. Libby Area Only.

Service Mover:

Moving? Highly experienced mover, call Will. 406-291-8755.

THE POOCH PLACE

30270 US Hwy 2

Libby Montana

503-509-7182

One on one attention for your 4 legged family member Very quiet- as stress free environment as possible 10 years grooming experience Veterinarian technician 26 years. Very flexible hours Call and I will accommodate!

Good rates /senior discounts for those on fixed incomes

15% off through New Year’s !

The Blue Bear

Located inside MJ’s

Fabulous Finds, at 408

Mineral Avenue in Libby.

Animal Hats $7 each.

Art Work. Bugs, tweety the dime a dart looney toons. Yarn 7 ounces $5 each.

Freeze dried foods: vegetables, fruits, meats, sauces and cheese (fully sealed).

DoTerra essential oils, shampoo, conditioner, facial supplies and hand cream, hand soap, vitamins, and protein powder. Call Ida for more info at 208-620-0170

For Rent:

414 Montana Ave., Libby

2 bedrooms 1 bath $950 per month plus a $950 dollar security deposit

Newly Remodeled Upstairs Apartment. This two-bedroom, one bathroom apartment features a functionable layout. Full kitchen with all new cupboards, countertops and new fridge and range stove/oven. Adequate room for dining table and lots of shelving storage. Units’ bathroom is a tub/shower. Water, sewer, and garbage included. Access to shared front and back yard and personal storage shed. Off the Street Parking is provided.

*Please apply at 317 California Ave. Libby, MT or call 406-293-7559 or online at libbyrentals.com. $40.00 application fee per adult, can be paid by cash, check, or money order, or by card. If you cannot make it to the office in person, our mailing address is 317 California Ave. Libby, MT 59923. Applications will not be processed without application fee payment.

For Rent Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club Pavilion

Water, electricity, private dock, bathroom facilities, perfect for weddings,

family gatherings and weekend get-a-ways.

Call Mark at 295-4994.

Public Notice:

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property or general information about asbestoses call the Asbestos Resource Program, 406-291-5335.

Employment:

For Sale:

2 Chest Freezers priced for $50.00 please call 406-293-5850.

For Sale:

1993 Country Stryker Fireplace Floor Mantel $700 or best offer. Please call 406-861-8954, text messages are encouraged.

February 16th 2022 Montana 19th Judicial District Court of Lincoln County holds a Notice of Hearing on Name Change DV 22 17. In the matter of the Name Change of Shay Miller. This is notice that petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Shay Lenz Miller to Alexander James Armstrong. The hearing will be held on 4-11-22 at 11:00 a.m. The hearing will be at the Court House in Lincoln County. Date 2-6-22 Tricia Brooks-Clerk of District Court.

Rummage Sale Troy Catholic Church West on Hwy2—Follow signs March 17, 18,19—9 am to 3 pm

Church Rummage Sale St. Joseph Catholic Parish Hall 8th and Dakota Ave. Friday –Saturday, March 11-12 9 am to 1 pm