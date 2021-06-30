COMMUNITY BULLETIN

Home Construction

Call Construction,

Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks,

concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033

Property

Improvement

Specialist

Fire-wise fuel reduction, road building, ATV trails, etc. All phase excavation work. 406-283-1296.

Professional Upholstery Services

Custom fitted outdoor,

RV, boat, and antique

furniture slip covers.

Call 293-5196

Electrician

Recently retired. Looking for any electrical jobs you

need done. Call Mitch:

602-578-6871

Veterinarian

Westgate Animal Clinic

Dr. Fred Conkel

293-2300 or 295-1234. Dogs and Cats.

Snow Plow Services:

8ft Plow, Drive Ways, Parking Areas and Road Ways. Veterans and Elderly Discounts. Call Ron at 406-438-6318. Libby Area Only.

Service Mover:

Moving? Highly experienced mover, call Will. 406-291-8755.

THE POOCH PLACE

30270 US Hwy 2

Libby Montana

503-509-7182

One on one attention for your 4 legged family member Very quiet- as stress free environment as possible 10 years grooming experience Veterinarian technician 26 years. Very flexible hours Call and I will accommodate!

Good rates /senior discounts for those on fixed incomes

15% off through New Year’s !

The Blue Bear

Located inside MJ’s

Fabulous Finds, at 408

Mineral Avenue in Libby.

Animal Hats $7 each.

Art Work. Bugs, tweety the dime a dart looney toons. Yarn 7 ounces $5 each.

Freeze dried foods: vegetables, fruits, meats, sauces and cheese (fully sealed).

DoTerra essential oils, shampoo, conditioner, facial supplies and hand cream, hand soap, vitamins, and protein powder. Call Ida for more info at 208-620-0170

For Rent: Commerce Way, Libby 2 UNITS

2 bedroom 1 bath apartments are conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood. This is new construction built-in 2021. Each apartment has its own personal carport. The apartment is equipped with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and tub/showers. These spacious 2 bedrooms provide ample storage and are a part of a 4-plex. Available May 1, This is a Lower Level Apartment. Water/Sewer and Garbage is included in rent. NO PET PROPERTY

*Please apply at 317 California Ave. Libby, MT or call 406-293-7559 or online at libbyrentals.com. $40.00 application fee per adult, can be paid by cash, check, or money order, or by card. If you cannot make it to the office in person, our mailing address is 317 California Ave. Libby, MT 59923. Applications will not be processed without application fee payment.

For Rent:

Two bedroom, one bathroom $800 per month plus deposit and utilities. Available May 1st, 2022. Call 406-283-2135.

For Rent Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club Pavilion

Water, electricity, private dock, bathroom facilities, perfect for weddings,

family gatherings and weekend get-a-ways.

Call Mark at 295-4994.

Public Notice:

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property or general information about asbestoses call the Asbestos Resource Program, 406-291-5335.

Employment:

Caregivers for the Libby and Troy area. Apply in person at 417 Mineral Ave. Suite 5 in Libby for Cabinet Mountain Homecare.

Employment:

Please see page 2 for other employment openings.

In search of:

Looking for a get away spot. Have a 32ft. Fifth wheel. Will consider long term lease or land contract. Five to ten acres. H2O desirable and shower. Must be gun friendly. Call Dave at 208-446-9827.

In Search Of:

Looking for someone to refinish child’s small rocking chair. 406-293-9226.

For Sale:

Pull Leaf Catcher $100

Several Cute Porcelain Easter Houses, light up, cloth Easter Runners.

New Springy Queen or Full Bed Spread with Pillow Shams $10.00

Call 406-293-9226.