COMMUNITY BULLETIN

Home Construction

Call Construction,

Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks,

concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033

Property

Improvement

Specialist

Fire-wise fuel reduction, road building, ATV trails, etc. All phase excavation work. 406-283-1296.

Home Repair & Lawn Services:

Home repair and lawn services call Dave at 509-270-0347. Available in Libby and Troy.

Professional Upholstery Services

Custom fitted outdoor,

RV, boat, and antique

furniture slip covers.

Call 293-5196

Electrician

Recently retired. Looking for any electrical jobs you

need done. Call Mitch:

602-578-6871

Service Mover:

Moving? Highly experienced mover, call Will. 406-291-8755.

Veterinarian

Westgate Animal Clinic

Dr. Fred Conkel

293-2300 or 295-1234. Dogs and Cats. NEW LOCATION – 30270 US Hwy 2 Libby, MT 59923.

THE POOCH PLACE

30270 US Hwy 2

Libby Montana

503-509-7182

One on one attention for your 4 legged family member Very quiet- as stress free environment as possible 10 years grooming experience Veterinarian technician 26 years. Very flexible hours Call and I will accommodate!

Good rates /senior discounts for those on fixed incomes

15% off through New Year’s !

The Blue Bear

Located inside MJ’s

Fabulous Finds, at 408

Mineral Avenue in Libby.

Animal Hats $7 each.

Art Work. Bugs, tweety the dime a dart looney toons. Yarn 7 ounces $5 each. Freeze dried foods: vegetables, fruits, meats, sauces and cheese (fully sealed). DoTerra essential oils, shampoo, conditioner, facial supplies and hand cream, hand soap, vitamins, and protein powder. Call Iva for more info at 208-620-0170

Property Management:

Are you looking to rent your property or housing, and don’t want the hassle of management? We can help you! Please stop by or call us 317 California Ave. Libby, MT call 406-293-7559. We are certified and trained professional property mangers.

For Rent:

Three bedroom rental available. Has a well and septic. Updated energy package, means low heat cost! Fenced yard, pets considered, private with no neighbors. $1,100 plus deposit. Call 406-293-7424.

For Rent: 4 bedroom 2 bath rental on the river. Available June 1. $2000 a month plus deposit. No Pets, Must be approved by Property Management. For more information call or text 509-701-6730.

For Rent Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club Pavilion

Water, electricity, private dock, bathroom facilities, perfect for weddings,

family gatherings and weekend get-a-ways.

Call Mark at 295-4994.

Public Notice:

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property or general information about asbestoses call the Asbestos Resource Program, 406-291-5335.

Legal:

Montana 19th Judicial District Court Lincoln County In the matter of the name change of Anthony Scott Jubie Jr. to David Carlton-Edward Haines. Petitioner Lynnette N-D Haines, Cause No: DV-22-34 Order Setting Hearing on behalf of Anthony Scott Jubie Jr. This Court orders Minor Child Name Change Hearing. The hearing on the Petition for Name Change filed in this case is set for: 6-3-22 Time: 11:00 a.m. Place: Lincoln County Courthouse. Clerk of District Court Clerk of District Court Tricia Brooks on April 25, 2022.

Employment:

For Sale:

Ammo for sale .30-06 USI-FMJ $1.25 per round, call 406-293-6717.

For Sale:

Boat with four seats and windshields that needs repaired. Has motor and has not been started in a while. $1,000. Call Iva for more info at 208-620-0170.

For Sale:

2015 Subaru Forester AWD heated leather seats A/C cruise with sun roof, very clean, good tires, 170,000 miles. Asking $10,500 OBO call 406-295-5057.

For Sale:

Ruger Model #1, CAL: 220 Swift, Excellent Condition.

Ruger Model #1, CAL: 450/400 Nitro Express 3” PLUS: RCBS Reloading Dies, 400 GR RD. Noise Factory 80 RDS. Unprimed Brass – New 100 RDS. All items are new (never used). Please call Mark at 406-293-3216.

For Sale:

Glock camo 10mm Model 20 gen4. Includes: holster, 2 extra clips, stack loader, hard case, gun lock, cleaning brush, owner’s manual, 2 grip adjusters, 4 boxes ammo. $800.00 Call 406-334-0862.

For Sale:

Harley Davidson gold eagle necklaces: #1-small eagle, 10k Stamper with tricolor gold with 14K chain. Paid $241.50, asking $75.00; #2 – large eagle, 10K Stamper tricolor gold with 14K chain. Paid $341.50, asking $200.00. (both are in original HD jewelry boxes). HD belt buckle, in original box, never worn-paid $75.00, asking $25.00. Montana Silversmiths silver belt buckle in velvet case, never worn –paid $75.00+, asking $20.00. Excellent birthday/anniversary gifts! Call 406-295-9511.

For Sale:

Portable pet ramp for injured or elderly pets. Folds for easy storage, fits most vehicles. Paid $100.00 at Petco, asking $40.00. PLEASE SUPERVISE YOUR PET WHEN USING A RAMP! Call 406-295-9511.

For Sale:

Be prepared for rendezvous!! 50 cal Kentucky rifle. Purchased at Cabela’s in South Dakota. Still in original box. Paid $750.00. Asking $500.00 Also, 9mm British Sterling Mark VI carbine (rifle), new in box, NEVER FIRED! $1950, or best offer. Call 406-295-9511.

For Sale:

Ground beef for sale: locally raised grass fed cows, natural and no-growth hormone beef; 85%-90% lean in one and a half pound packages. Call 406-293-9285.

Yard Sale:

One of a kind yard sale located at 103 W. Balsam St. Friday May, 20th. From 10:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. Items include: a lot of house decorations, real plants and trees in a variety of sizes – men and women’s clothing, antiques, bedding, quilts, yard chairs, and more!

Estate Sale:

165 Garden Rd. May 19th and 20th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A LOT of stuff.

Public Service

Announcement:

Libby food pantry – NEW LOCATION at the JC Clubhouse in Pioneer Park, 409 W. Balsam St. Food Pantry will be closed Tuesday, May 17th. Re-opening usual hours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays beginning May 24. For questions please call 406-293-3332.