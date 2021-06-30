COMMUNITY BULLETIN

Home Construction

Call Construction,

Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks,

concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033

Property

Improvement

Specialist

Fire-wise fuel reduction, road building, ATV trails, etc. All phase excavation work. 406-283-1296.

Home Repair & Lawn Services:

Home repair and lawn services call Dave at 509-270-0347. Available in Libby and Troy.

Professional Upholstery Services

Custom fitted outdoor,

RV, boat, and antique

furniture slip covers.

Call 293-5196

Electrician

Recently retired. Looking for any electrical jobs you

need done. Call Mitch:

602-578-6871

Service Mover:

Moving? Highly experienced mover, call Will. 406-291-8755.

Veterinarian

Westgate Animal Clinic

Dr. Fred Conkel

293-2300 or 295-1234. Dogs and Cats. NEW LOCATION – 30270 US Hwy 2 Libby, MT 59923.

THE POOCH PLACE

30270 US Hwy 2

Libby Montana

503-509-7182

One on one attention for your 4 legged family member Very quiet- as stress free environment as possible 10 years grooming experience Veterinarian technician 26 years. Very flexible hours Call and I will accommodate!

Good rates /senior discounts for those on fixed incomes

15% off through New Year’s !

The Blue Bear

Located inside MJ’s

Fabulous Finds, at 408

Mineral Avenue in Libby.

Animal Hats $7 each.

Art Work. Bugs, tweety the dime a dart looney toons. Yarn 7 ounces $5 each. Freeze dried foods: vegetables, fruits, meats, sauces and cheese (fully sealed). DoTerra essential oils, shampoo, conditioner, facial supplies and hand cream, hand soap, vitamins, and protein powder. Call Iva for more info at 208-620-0170.

Property Management:

Are you looking to rent your property or housing, and don’t want the hassle of management? We can help you! Please stop by or call us 317 California Ave. Libby, MT call 406-293-7559. We are certified and trained professional property mangers.

For Rent:

Three bedroom rental available. Has a well and septic. Updated energy package, means low heat cost! Fenced yard, pets considered, private with no neighbors. $1,100 plus deposit. Call 406-293-7424.

For Rent: 4 bedroom 2 bath rental on the river. Available June 1. $2000 a month plus deposit. No Pets, Must be approved by Property Management. For more information call or text 509-701-6730.

For Rent Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club Pavilion

Water, electricity, private dock, bathroom facilities, perfect for weddings,

family gatherings and weekend get-a-ways.

Call Mark at 295-4994.

Public Notice:

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property or general information about asbestoses call the Asbestos Resource Program, 406-291-5335.

Legal:

Montana 19th Judicial District Court Lincoln County In the matter of the name change of Anthony Scott Jubie Jr. to David Carlton-Edward Haines. Petitioner Lynnette N-D Haines, Cause No: DV-22-34 Order Setting Hearing on behalf of Anthony Scott Jubie Jr. This Court orders Minor Child Name Change Hearing. The hearing on the Petition for Name Change filed in this case is set for: 6-3-22 Time: 11:00 a.m. Place: Lincoln County Courthouse. Clerk of District Court Clerk of District Court Tricia Brooks on April 25, 2022.

For Sale:

Ammo for sale .30-06 USI-FMJ $1.25 per round, call 406-293-6717.

For Sale:

Boat with four seats and windshields that needs repaired. Has motor and has not been started in a while. $1,000. Call Iva for more info at 208-620-0170.

For Sale:

Ruger Model #1, CAL: 220 Swift, Excellent Condition.

Ruger Model #1, CAL: 450/400 Nitro Express 3” PLUS: RCBS Reloading Dies, 400 GR RD. Noise Factory 80 RDS. Unprimed Brass – New 100 RDS. All items are new (never used). Please call Mark at 406-293-3216.

For Sale:

Ground beef for sale: locally raised grass fed cows, natural and no-growth hormone beef; 85%-90% lean in one and a half pound packages. Call 406-293-9285.

For Sale:

8 cans of Pedigree dog food (my dog died). Beef stew with gravy and chicken with gravy. All for $5.00 call 406-295-9511.

For Sale:

Decorative throw rug. 30”x45”, four wolves in snowy forest scene. 100% nylon with rubber back. JC Penny Home Collection, made in USA. Never walked on. Paid $50. Asking $40.00. Call 406-295-9511.

Storage Unit Sale:

Located at 658 W 2nd St. Libby at Garden Groves Storage Units #8 May 26, 27, 28. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lot’s of kitchen items, tools, small appliances, fish tanks, house hold items, 4 baby items; sorry, electric items, electric heater, summer wear, brand new items, furniture, sea trunk, fly fishing items, camping, cabbage patch raffle $1 per ticket, FREE hot coffee, buy a mug while you are at it! (prices vary). You don’t want to miss this sale!

Yard Sale:

Saturday and Sunday May 28 and 29. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Located at 9532 US Hwy 2, Troy, MT. House hold goods, décor, collectables, sporting goods, small power tools, etc.

Public Service

Announcement:

Libby food pantry – NEW LOCATION at the JC Clubhouse in Pioneer Park, 409 W. Balsam St. Food Pantry will be closed Tuesday, May 17th. Re-opening usual hours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays beginning May 24. For questions please call 406-293-3332.

Employment:

Cabinet Mountain Home Care is looking for qualified employees! You may be providing housekeeping, meal preparation, transportation, personal care, and chore services. All applicants are carefully evaluated to include a full background check, and employees receive training to assure they have the knowledge and skills to effectively meet the client’s needs. Call our office to set up a time to apply and interview. You can email the application to g.perkins@cabinetmountainhomecare.com or drop it off at our Libby office. We look forward to meeting you!

Employment:

Executive Director position. Love In the Name of Christ of South Lincoln County is a local nonprofit organization composed of a group of local partner Christian churches. These partner churches are dedicated to mobilizing themselves and future churches to help local people in need. Love INC is seeking an experienced professional to give direction, leadership, and oversight toward the achievement of the vision, mission, and model of Love in the Name of Christ; develop, implement, and manage the strategic goals and objectives of Love INC; and ensure that the affiliate operates according to Love INC best practices. The successful candidate will demonstrate a passion for mobilizing churches to help people in need. Excellent verbal and written communication skills that engage both heart and mind are required, as well as leadership experience in nonprofit, social work, ministry, community development, or related field. To download an application and for more information go to http://www.loveincslc.com Send completed application, resume with cover letter and references to: Love in the Name of Christ of South Lincoln County P. O. Box 164, Troy, MT 59935 Email – rcloyed@gmail.com and loveincslc@gmail.com

Employment:

Please see page 2 for other employment openings.