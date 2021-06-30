COMMUNITY COLLAGE

Road to Ross Creek

Cedars Now Open

Submitted by U.S. Forest Service –

Kootenai National Forest

Three Rivers Ranger District — Ross Creek Cedars. The road to Ross Creek Cedars opened on Friday, May 13 at 7:00 a.m. There is some lingering snow, but the road and trail is accessible. If you have questions, please call the District Office in Troy at 406-295-4693.

The Pitiful Players

proudly present “Cinderella”!

The Pitiful Players proudly present “Cinderella”! Shows are Friday May 27, at the Maki Theatre in Libby, and Saturday May 28, at the Lincoln Theatre in Troy. Both shows are at 7p.m. Admission is FREE, so bring the whole family for a good time. For more information, call Keith Meyers at 293 9277.

Helicopter Stops at Libby High School

On Monday, May 16, a Chinook Helicopter landed at the Libby High school giving the students a day they wont forget.

Starting from the left – Zimmerman, Carlisle, and Berget observing

chinook helicopter-

Northern Air Inc Fly’s Planes Over to Educate Students

Courtesy of Troy School District

Thank you Northern Air, Inc. for flying over your airplanes and showing and teaching all our students in the District about airplanes and careers related to airplanes. Our students learned a lot and enjoyed the trip.

Photos of students in Northern Air Inc Airplanes-Photo Courtesy of Troy School District

Ben Graham

Tournament

Congratulations to our Champions of the 2022 Ben Graham Tournament.

Wendy Chirino, Jackie Mee (not pictured) Brandon Holzer and Johnny Cielak,

Thank you to all the participants and doners. We raised $5,700 for Junior and High School Golf.

Submitted by Jeff Dooley