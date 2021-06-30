COMMUNITY BULLETIN

Home Construction

Call Construction,

Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks,

concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033

Property

Improvement

Specialist

Fire-wise fuel reduction, road building, ATV trails, etc. All phase excavation work. 406-283-1296.

Professional Upholstery Services

Custom fitted outdoor,

RV, boat, and antique

furniture slip covers.

Call 293-5196

Electrician

Recently retired. Looking for any electrical jobs you

need done. Call Mitch:

602-578-6871

Service Mover:

Moving? Highly experienced mover, call Will. 406-291-8755.

Veterinarian

Westgate Animal Clinic

Dr. Fred Conkel

293-2300 or 295-1234. Dogs and Cats. NEW LOCATION – 30270 US Hwy 2 Libby, MT 59923.

THE POOCH PLACE

30270 US Hwy 2

Libby Montana

503-509-7182

One on one attention for your 4 legged family member Very quiet- as stress free environment as possible 10 years grooming experience Veterinarian technician 26 years. Very flexible hours Call and I will accommodate!

Good rates /senior discounts for those on fixed incomes

15% off through New Year’s !

The Blue Bear

Located inside MJ’s

Fabulous Finds, at 408

Mineral Avenue in Libby.

Animal Hats $7 each.

Art Work. Bugs, tweety the dime a dart looney toons. Yarn 7 ounces $5 each. Freeze dried foods: vegetables, fruits, meats, sauces and cheese (fully sealed). DoTerra essential oils, shampoo, conditioner, facial supplies and hand cream, hand soap, vitamins, and protein powder. Call Iva for more info at 208-620-0170.

944 W. Tamarack Lane, Troy, MT

This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom waterfront home is located in the Yaak area of Troy, Montana. This rental comes fully furnished along with a pellet stove, baseboard heat, and a backup generator. Two car garage is not included. There are a washer and dryer already in the home along with a chest freezer. Both bedrooms have their own private bathroom and a half bath for guests. Comes with winter supply of pellets, ring door bell surveillance system, and internet is also included. Pets upon approval. No smoking. Will be available mid June. $2500/mo

412 Pioneer Rd,, Libby, MT-SINGLE-FAMILY HOMEThis beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 bath home sits beside a mountain. This home has a very large attached carport/ workshop. In addition a very large basement with a built-in bar. Available mid July. $1700/mo

*$40.00 application fee per adult, can be paid by cash, check, or money order. If you cannot make it to the office in person, our mailing address is 317 California Ave. Libby, MT 59923. Applications will not be processed without application fee payment. For more information call 406-293-7559.

For Rent:

Three bedroom rental available. Has a well and septic. Updated energy package, means low heat cost! Fenced yard, pets considered, private with no neighbors. $1,100 plus deposit. Call 406-293-7424.

For Rent Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club Pavilion

Water, electricity, private dock, bathroom facilities, perfect for weddings,

family gatherings and weekend get-a-ways.

Call Mark at 295-4994.

Public Notice:

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property or general information about asbestoses call the Asbestos Resource Program, 406-291-5335.

For Sale:

Decorative throw rug. 30×45”, four wolves in snowy forest scene. 100% nylon with rubber back. JC Penny Home Collection, made in USA. Never walked on. Paid $50. Asking $30.00. Call 406-295-9511.

For Sale:

3 Princess House China dolls, 12” tall, each includes a stand. Krystal (blonde), Jennifer (brunette), Christina (red head), each waring a one-of-a-kind dress. New in original boxes. $30.00 each or all 3 for $85.00. Make a great gift! 406-295-9511.

For Sale:

Rival 6 court slow cooker, in box, used twice. Includes removable stoneware crock, glass lid, $10.00; microwave/tv stand, wood look, 2 doors for storage, $8.00. 406-295-9511.

For Sale:

Kimber snub nose pistol 357 magnum for sale. Never been shot, brand new. Asking $850.00 Call 406-291-8556

For Sale:

1990 Spectrum Aluminum Boat 17’ 6” long 60 hp Honda 4 stroke 4 hp Honda 4st rock mini Kota bow motor with foot or remote control, ship to store, fish finder. Ready to fish! $175,00.00 call 293-7429 Leave Message.

Chi Chi Female Puppy in Libby or Troy. Please call 406-291-8556

Rummage Sale:

Troy Catholic Church located at 756 Hwy 2 West – Follow Signs. June 23, 24, 25 starting at 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rummage Sale:

P.E.O Rummage Sale Saturday, June 25 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Located at 180 Montgomery Rd. (Turn right off Indian Head Rd. 1st house on the right). Items priced by donation.

Multi Family Garage Sale:

Located at 415 and 447 Northwood Ave. starting at 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday June 25th. Kayaks, snowblower, oak dining room table and chairs, desk, wheelchair, airdyne exercise bike, trundle bed, housewares, tools, shop vac, snow skis, pop-up canopy, 8’ light fixtures, double bull hunting blind, collectible knives, Motorola radios, bedding, area rug, clothes, pet carrier and stroller, and much more.

Employment:

Cabinet Mountain Home Care is now hiring caregivers for Libby and Troy Montana. No experience necessary will train the right candidate. Please stop by and pick up an application at 417 mineral Ave. Suite 5 in Libby. Or call 406-293-4600.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE On October 24, 2022 at 2:00 PM, outside the North door steps, Lincoln County Courthouse, 512 California Avenue, Libby, MT 59923, Brigham J. Lundberg, a member of the Montana State Bar, as successor trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest bidder, the following described real property situated in Lincoln County, Montana, and described as follows: Lot 7, KOOTENAI VALLEY ESTATES, according to the plat thereof on file in the office of the Clerk and Recorder of Lincoln County, Montana. Parcel ID No.: 13238 which has the address of 185 Estate Drive, Troy, MT 59935. Said sale will be made to satisfy the obligation secured by and pursuant to the power of sale conferred in the trust indenture/deed of trust (“Deed of Trust”) dated September 17, 2021 and executed by John A. Brown, as grantor (“Grantor”), to First American Title Insurance, as trustee, in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as designated nominee for Freedom Mortgage Corporation, beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns, as beneficiary, and recorded on September 27, 2021 as Instrument No. 296237 in Book 392 at Page 626, official records of Lincoln County, Montana. The Deed of Trust was assigned for value to Freedom Mortgage Corporation (“Beneficiary”), the current beneficiary, by written instrument filed for record on April 26, 2022, as Instrument No. 300394in Book 396 at Page 544, official records of Lincoln County, Montana. Brigham J. Lundberg (“Successor Trustee”) is the successor trustee of the Deed of Trust pursuant to an Appointment of Successor Trustee/Substitution of Trustee recorded on May 31, 2022 as Instrument No. 300989 in Book 397 at Page 105, official records of Lincoln County, Montana. Beneficiary has declared the grantor in default of the terms of the Deed of Trust and the promissory note (“Note”) secured by the Deed of Trust because of Grantor’s failure to timely pay all monthly installments of principal, interest, and, if applicable, escrow reserves for taxes and/or insurance as required by the Note and Deed of Trust. According to the Beneficiary, the obligation evidenced by the Note is now due for the January 1, 2022 installment payment. As of May 6, 2022, the amount necessary to satisfy this obligation was $186,362.51. This amount includes the outstanding principal balance of $183,394.28, plus accrued interest, accrued late charges, accrued escrow installments for insurance and/or taxes (if any), and advances for the protection of the beneficiary’s security interest (if any). Due to the default stated above, Beneficiary has elected, and has directed the Successor Trustee, to sell the above-described property to satisfy the obligation. The sale is a public sale and any person, including the beneficiary, excepting only the trustee, may bid at the sale. The bid price must be paid immediately upon the close of bidding in cash or cash equivalents (valid money orders, certified checks or cashier’s checks). The conveyance will be made by Trustee’s Deed without any representation or warranty, including warranties of title or possession, express or implied, as the sale is made strictly on an as-is, where-is basis, without limitation, the sale being made subject to all existing conditions, if any, of lead paint, mold or other environmental or health hazards. The sale is subject to bankruptcy filing, payoff, reinstatement, or other circumstance that affects the validity of the sale. If the sale is set aside or the trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of funds paid to the successor trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The purchaser shall be entitled to possession of the property on the 10th day following the sale. The scheduled Trustee’s Sale may be postponed by public proclamation up to 15 days for any reason, and in the event of a bankruptcy filing or other court-ordered stay, the sale may be postponed by the trustee for up to 120 days by public proclamation at least every 30 days. The grantor, the successor-in-interest to the grantor, or any other person having an interest in the aforesaid property, at any time prior to the trustee’s sale, may pay to the present beneficiary the entire amount then due under the Deed of Trust and the obligation secured thereby (including costs and expenses actually incurred and attorney’s fees) other than such portion of the principal as would not then be due had no default occurred and thereby cure the default theretofore existing. This communication is from a debt collector. It is an attempt to collect a debt, and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. DATED: 6/2/2022 /s/ Brigham J. Lundberg Brigham J. Lundberg, Successor Trustee Lundberg & Associates, PC 3269 S. Main St., Ste. 100, Salt Lake City, UT 84115 801-263-3400 Office Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.