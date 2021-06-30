This Week in History

June 21

1982: John Hinckley was found not guilty by reason of insanity for the attempted assassination of President Ronald Reagan.

2004: SpaceShipOne became the first privately funded spaceplane to achieve spaceflight.

June 22

1969: The Cuyahoga River in Ohio caught fire, triggering a crackdown on pollution in the river. Iconic actress-singer Judy Garland (The Wizard of Oz) died at age 47.

2009: Eastman Kodak Company announced that it would discontinue sales of Kodachrome Color Film, concluding its 74-year run as a photography icon.

June 23



1809: A rainfall full of live toads fell on Poitiers, France.

1860: Congress established the Government Printing Office and the Secret Service.

2013: Nik Wallenda became the first person to successfully walk across the Grand Canyon on a tightrope.

June 24



1916: Mary Pickford became the first female film star to sign a $1 million contract.

1938: Pieces of a meteor, estimated to have weighed 450 metric tons when it hit the Earth’s atmosphere and exploded, landed near Chicora, Penn.

1947: Kenneth Arnold made the first widely reported UFO sighting, near Mount Rainier, Washington.

June 25

1949: Long-Haired Hare starring Bugs Bunny was released in theaters.

June 26

1870: Christmas was declared a federal holiday in the United States.

1974: The Universal Product Code was scanned for the first time to sell a package of Wrigley’s chewing gum at the Marsh Supermarket in Troy, Ohio.

June 27

1925: An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck Three Forks, Mont.

1985: U.S. Route 66 was officially removed from the U.S. highway system.

2019: Chief Apple designer Jony Ive, designer of the iMac and the iPhone, announces he is leaving Apple after 30 years.

June 28

1997: In the ‘Holyfield vs. Tyson II’ fight in Las Vegas, Mike Tyson was disqualified in the third round for biting off a piece of Evander Holyfield’s ear. Tyson was also fined $3 million and his boxing license was revoked.

2018: Power company uncovers Neolithic wooden trackway 2,300 years old in Suffolk, England. One of the largest archaeological digs in Europe at 16,000 square meters.