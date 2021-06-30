This Week in History

June 21
1982: John Hinckley was found not guilty by reason of insanity for the attempted assassination of President Ronald Reagan.
2004: SpaceShipOne became the first privately funded spaceplane to achieve spaceflight.
June 22
1969: The Cuyahoga River in Ohio caught fire, triggering a crackdown on pollution in the river. Iconic actress-singer Judy Garland (The Wizard of Oz) died at age 47.
2009: Eastman Kodak Company announced that it would discontinue sales of Kodachrome Color Film, concluding its 74-year run as a photography icon.
June 23
1809: A rainfall full of live toads fell on Poitiers, France.
1860: Congress established the Government Printing Office and the Secret Service.
2013: Nik Wallenda became the first person to successfully walk across the Grand Canyon on a tightrope.
June 24
1916: Mary Pickford became the first female film star to sign a $1 million contract.
1938: Pieces of a meteor, estimated to have weighed 450 metric tons when it hit the Earth’s atmosphere and exploded, landed near Chicora, Penn.
1947: Kenneth Arnold made the first widely reported UFO sighting, near Mount Rainier, Washington.
June 25
1949: Long-Haired Hare starring Bugs Bunny was released in theaters.
June 26
1870: Christmas was declared a federal holiday in the United States.
1974: The Universal Product Code was scanned for the first time to sell a package of Wrigley’s chewing gum at the Marsh Supermarket in Troy, Ohio.
June 27
1925: An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck Three Forks, Mont.
1985: U.S. Route 66 was officially removed from the U.S. highway system.
2019: Chief Apple designer Jony Ive, designer of the iMac and the iPhone, announces he is leaving Apple after 30 years.
June 28
1997: In the ‘Holyfield vs. Tyson II’ fight in Las Vegas, Mike Tyson was disqualified in the third round for biting off a piece of Evander Holyfield’s ear. Tyson was also fined $3 million and his boxing license was revoked.
2018: Power company uncovers Neolithic wooden trackway 2,300 years old in Suffolk, England. One of the largest archaeological digs in Europe at 16,000 square meters.