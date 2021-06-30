COMMUNITY BULLETIN

Home Construction

Call Construction,

Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks,

concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033

Property

Improvement

Specialist

Fire-wise fuel reduction, road building, ATV trails, etc. All phase excavation work. 406-283-1296.

Professional Upholstery Services

Custom fitted outdoor,

RV, boat, and antique

furniture slip covers.

Call 293-5196

Electrician

Recently retired. Looking for any electrical jobs you

need done. Call Mitch:

602-578-6871

For Rent:

Two lots for RV, Mobile Home, no size or age restrictions. $250.00 plus utilities. Water sewer and electric hookups on sight. Animals accepted upon approval.

For Rent:

One family house, double Livingroom. Harwood and tile throughout with no carpet. High Efficacy Fireplace. Large Kitchen and dining-room lots of cabinet space with Ranch Style Sink. Backdoor to covered deck. Large master bedroom with large master closet as well as sink and vanity. Full bath with wall heater. Utility room with washer and dryer hook-ups and additional storage. Lower level has large bedroom, and hobby room with a work bench and storage shelves. This home has a highly efficient Central Heat-Pump AC System with allergy filter in ceiling. Carport Infront of deep garage with power. Large yard with shaded cedar grove, rose bushes and some plum trees. Small dog kennel or chicken run beside garage. Water is well water and not chlorinated. No smoking. Pets upon approval with additional $35/pet rent. This property is located in Troy, Montana. Available Mid July.

For Rent: 307 W. 2nd St., Libby, MT APARTMENT

2 bedroom, 1 bathroom recently remodeled apartment. Laundry on site, no smoking, no pets. Available beginning of August.

$1,100.00 a month, $1,100.00 deposit

*$60.00 application fee per adult, can be paid by cash, check, or money order. If you cannot make it to the office in person, our mailing address is 317 California Ave. Libby, MT 59923. Applications will not be processed without application fee payment. Call 406-293-7559.

For Rent:

1 bedroom home, fruit tree, nice yard, flower bed, electric heat, well insulated. Very quiet and safe neighborhood. In walking distance to Rosauers. $880.00 plus deposit. Call 406-293-7424.

For Rent:

3 bedroom, wood & electric. Shady fenced yard. Small pasture, well insulated cool in Summer. Pet Considered $1400 plus deposit. Call 406-293-7424.

For Rent:

Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club Pavilion. Water, electricity, private dock, bathroom facilities, perfect for weddings,

family gatherings and weekend get-a-ways.

Call Mark at 295-4994

Public Notice:

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property or general information about asbestoses call the Asbestos Resource Program, 406-291-5335.

For Sale:

E-Z Freese Propane Refrigerator, 18 cubic feet, used briefly, excellent shape, hot point propane range—N1B, Indoor propane gaslights—N1B , Blaze King Wood Stove—Excellent Shape, EPA Certified, uses 16’’ wood, 6 rolls R-19 insulation, new Winchester . 223 Brass. 406-293-2080

For Sale:

Dinning Table with Z extension leaves plus 6 chairs, asking $400.00. Old oak warehouse desk plus old oak office chair, asking $325.00. Old underwood manual typewriter, needs some TLC. Asking $40.00. Leave a message at 406-293-3216.

For Sale:

Ruger Model No. 1 Rifles

-Cal. 416 Rigby

-Cal. 450/400 N.E. 3” plus dies, new brass and loaded factory ammo.

-Cal. 220 Swift

-Cal. 30-06 Sporter

Call for prices 406-293-3216.

For Sale:

Nice 600lb. Net wrapped round bail, first cutting small bale both straight alfalfa $225.00 per ton. Second cutting straight alfalfa small square bale $250.00 per ton. All hay barn stored and no rain. Bonners Ferry 208-946-6931.

For Sale:

Grass fed Beef. Ready in October. One half or whole. Please call 406-295-5441 or 406-334-9435.

For Sale:

357 Smith and Wesson Nickle, Model 686-4 95% $900.00 Call 406-293-1611.

Employment:

Come work with our amazing team! Receive a $100.00 new hire bonus after 30 days as a successful hire! Receive a referral bonus of $100.00 for current employees who refer a new hire that successfully completes 30 days. Achievements Inc. is now taking applications for Direct Support Professionals. Full and part time Direct Support Professionals, all shifts including graveyard; starting wge is $14.00 per hour. We have comprehensive training and provide opportunities for professional growth and career advancement. Applicants must be able to successfully complete pre-work screen and pre-employment drug test, must have a valid driver’s license, and be insurable under company insurance. Complete job description and application can be picked up and submitted at 104 Mineral Avenue, in Libby.

The following is the ballot statement of an amendment to the Montana Constitution to be submitted to the voters of the state of Montana at the November 8, 2022 General Election. The text below is being published per the requirement of 13-27-311(2) MCA, by Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen. CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT NO. 48 AN AMENDMENT TO THE CONSTITUTION PROPOSED BY THE LEGISLATURE. AN ACT SUBMITTING TO THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF MONTANA AN AMENDMENT TO ARTICLE II,

SECTION 11, OF THE MONTANA CONSTITUTION TO EXPLICITLY INCLUDE ELECTRONIC DATA AND

COMMUNICATIONS IN SEARCH AND SEIZURE PROTECTIONS. BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF THE STATE OF MONTANA: C-48 is a constitutional amendment to amend Article II, section 11 of the Montana Constitution to specifically protect electronic data and communications from unreasonable search and seizures. [] YES on Constitutional Amendment C-48 [] NO on Constitutional Amendment C-48