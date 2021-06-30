COMMUNITY COLLAGE

Blues Festival in Libby

The 13th Annual Riverfront Blues Festival was held on August 12 and 13. Pictured above is headliner Duffy Bishop.

Photo by Moira Blazi, The Montanian

Montana Democratic Committee Travels to Libby

Sheila Hogan, Maddy Applebaum and Ethan Smith are all traveling throughout the state to meet with various small town democrats. The team made an appearance at Cabinet Mountain Brewing. Photo by Moira Blazi, The Montanian.

James Brown visits Libby

James Brown, Candidate for Montana Supreme Court came for a visit to Libby. His main mission if elected is: Always Follow the Constitution. Preserve the Rule of Law. Never Legislate from the Bench. Protect Our Montana Way of Life.

Photo by Mckenzie Williams, The Montanian.

Libby High School Students Get Creative

Libby High School Students get creative and customize their parking spaces.

Photo by Moira Blazi, The Montanian.

Mom and Fawn