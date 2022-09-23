COMMUNITY BULLETIN

Home Construction

Call Construction,

Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks,

concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033

Property

Improvement

Specialist

Fire-wise fuel reduction, road building, ATV trails, etc. All phase excavation work. 406-283-1296.

Professional Upholstery Services

Custom fitted outdoor,

RV, boat, and antique

furniture slip covers.

Call 293-5196

Electrician

Recently retired. Looking for any electrical jobs you

need done. Call Mitch:

602-578-6871

Lots For Rent:

Two lots for RV, Mobile Home, no size or age restrictions. $250.00 plus utilities. Water sewer and electric hookups on sight. Animals accepted upon approval.

36457 Hwy 2 So. “B”, Libby, MT House

Studio coming up for rent soon, full kitchen and bathroom. You Pay Power

No smoking . Pets upon approval – Pet Friendly

Available End of September *Does not come furnished.

228 Commerce Way, Libby, MT – APARTMENT

2-bedroom 1 bath apartments are conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood. This is new construction built-in 2021. Each apartment will have its own personal carport. These spacious 2 bedrooms are a part of a 4-plex and are available now! This is a lower-level apartment. NO PET PROPERTY

414 Montana Ave.,

Libby, MT- APARTMENT

Newly Remodeled Two-Bedroom, One-Bathroom Apartment. Upstairs Level Unit Water, Sewer, and Garbage Included. Large Shared Front and Back Courtyard. Additional Storage Shed On-Site.

*$60.00 application fee per adult, can be paid by cash, check, or money order. If you cannot make it to the office in person, our mailing address is 317 California Ave. Libby, MT 59923. Applications will not be processed without application fee payment. Call 406-293-7559.

For Rent:

1 bedroom home, fruit tree, nice yard, flower bed, electric heat, well insulated. Very quiet and safe neighborhood. In walking distance to Rosauers. $880.00 plus deposit. Call 406-293-7424.

For Rent:

3 bedroom, wood & electric. Shady fenced yard. Small pasture, well insulated cool in Summer. Pet Considered $1400 plus deposit. Call 406-293-7424.

For Rent:

Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club Pavilion. Water, electricity, private dock, bathroom facilities, perfect for weddings,

family gatherings and weekend get-a-ways.

Call Mark at 295-4994

Public Notice:

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property or general information about asbestoses call the Asbestos Resource Program, 406-291-5335.

For Sale:

1991 Subaru Legacy Wagon, AWD, Std. Tran.; $300;406-293-2490

Fore Sale: By owner,

Large vacant building lot in city limits in a newer housing development. 30 Acre 106 Michelle Lane, Libby. Considering offers of $58,900 or more with quick closing. 406-283-1708

For Sale:

New Corrugated metal 36 8ft sheets $10 each, and 16 16ft sheets $16 each. Call 293 5417

For Sale:

Here’s a good deal, 4 P-275/60/R20 All weather tires mounted on 20 inch wheels, $600.5 year old wood stove holds 21 inch wood, $400 Call 293-8539

For Sale:

5’ 6”x 8’ old dump box military trailer.

6-16.5 Chevy Bud Rims with new Les Schwab Wildcat tires on them $600.00 OBO. Chevy 350 Motor with 400 turbo automatic behind it 48,000 miles on them $550.00 OBO. 20ft. Sea Ray Boat with Colkins boat trailer, 350 motor that has antifreeze in it, runs good. $1,000 OBO. Call Roy at 406-291-5225.

For Sale:

Twin Bed mattress box spring in frame $125, wing bath chair $80, a four drawer dresser $100, a large dresser $130, floral couch $300, Massage table with stool and bolster $175. Call 813-778-2349

For Sale: 26 Pink Shwin Girls bike $250, Weed eater runs good $50 , Leaf blower runs good $40. Call 291-8556

For Sale:

2006 Ducati-Multistrada 620 CC like showroom new, milage 22,000 $4,800 or OBO, so many accessories that go with bike, to many to list. All paper work/service records. Call Michael or Chris at 406-295-7391 or 406-334-7455

Employment:

Green Meadow Manor hiring for part time maintenance position. Pick up application at 403 Idaho Ave in Libby or call the office at 406-293-5651 and ask for Kim or Makita.

Employment:

Come work with our amazing team! Receive a $100.00 new hire bonus after 30 days as a successful hire! Receive a referral bonus of $100.00 for current employees who refer a new hire that successfully completes 30 days. Achievements Inc. is now taking applications for Direct Support Professionals. Full and part time Direct Support Professionals, all shifts including graveyard; starting wge is $14.00 per hour. We have comprehensive training and provide opportunities for professional growth and career advancement. Applicants must be able to successfully complete pre-work screen and pre-employment drug test, must have a valid driver’s license, and be insurable under company insurance. Complete job description and application can be picked up and submitted at 104 Mineral Avenue, in Libby.

Employment:

Medical clinic seeks bookkeeper $16-18/hour DOE. 32 hours per week with full benefits. Must know QuickBooks and Excel. Apply in person at CARD Clinic, 214 E. 3rd St., Libby, through Job Service, or on Indeed.com.

Employment:

ISO! Caregivers Libby/Troy area. Apply in person at 417 Mineral Ave Suite 5 or call 406-293-4600 Cabinet Peaks Homecare.

Legal NOTICE TO CREDITORS: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jennie Johnson Holthaus has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or their claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be mailed to the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, at Silverman Law Office, PLLC, P.O. Box 4423, Helena, Montana 59604, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court. I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Montana that the foregoing is true and correct. DATED this 31st day of August, 2022. /s/ Jennie Johnson Holthaus 20 Cherry Creek Drive, Libby, MT 59923.

Free to a good home, very nice and loving yellow and white tabby cat. For more information please call 406-293-3847.

Estate Auction:

Jim Parker Estate Auction, Sept. 25. Preview items 8 a.m. Auction starts 9 a.m. 4304 MT Hwy 37. Auctioneer Danny Roy. Cash or checks (please provide letter of credit from your bank if using check) Auction items: tools, fishing gear, hunting gear, chainsaws, furniture, rakes, forks, shovels, knickknacks, and more.