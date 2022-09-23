This Week in History

September 21

1912: Bugs Bunny animator Chuck Jones was born in Spokane, Wash.

1937: “The Hobbit” by J.R.R. Tolkein was first published.

1981: Sandra Day O’Connor was unanimously approved by the U.S. Senate as the first female Supreme Court justice.

2008: The final home game is played at Yankee Stadium against the Baltimore Orioles..

2017: Discovery of the first brainless animal that sleeps, the jellyfish Cassiopea, research published in “Current Biology” by Caltech scientists.

September 22

1862: President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, which freed slaves in only the Confederate States of America.

1888: The first issue of National Geographic magazine was published.

1994: The television sitcom Friends, about six young adults living in New York City, debuted on NBC.

2015: Volkswagen admits that 11 million cars have been wrongly programmed to appear to emit lesser emissions than they are.

2018: Singer Rihanna is appointed as an ambassador for Barbados.

September 23

1846: German astronomer Johann Gottfried Galle discovered the planet Neptune while working at the Berlin Observatory.

1909: The Phantom of the Opera (original title: Le Fantôme de l’Opéra), a novel by French writer Gaston Leroux, was first published as a serialization in Le Gaulois.

1939: Psychologist Sigmund Freud died in London.

September 24

1906: President Theodore Roosevelt proclaimed Devils Tower in Wyoming as the nation’s first national monument.

1968: The CBS news program 60 Minutes debuted.

1979: CompuServe, based in Columbus, Ohio, became the first consumer internet service provider, offering the first public email service.

2013: “The Goldbergs” by Adam F. Goldberg premieres in the US on ABC.

2017: Plastic polystyrene rubbish discovered for first time only 1,000 miles from the north pole by international team of scientists.

September 25

1066: England’s King Harold Godwinson defeated Viking invaders in the Battle of Stamford Bridge, signaling the beginning of the end of the Viking Age.

1690: The first newspaper in the Americas, Publick Occurrences Both Forreign and Domestick, was published for the first and only time, in Boston, Mass.

1890: Congress established Sequoia National Park in California.

2018: Instagram’s co-founders, Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger resign from Instagram and parent company Facebook.

2019: Australia’s Capital Territory becomes the 1st state in Australia to legalize recreational marijuana.

September 26

1789: Thomas Jefferson was appointed the first United States Secretary of State, and John Jay was appointed the first Chief Justice of the United States.

1820: Frontiersman and U.S. folk hero Daniel Boone died at Marthasville, Mo. (His remains were moved to Frankfort, Ky., in 1845.)

1933: Irish-American gangster George “Machine Gun Kelly” Barnes was captured by FBI agents in Memphis, Tenn. When he surrendered he shouted, “Don’t shoot, G-Men!”, which became a nickname for FBI agents. Ten convicts escaped from Indiana State Prison with guns smuggled into the prison by bank robber John Dillinger.

2019: US Income inequality widest for over 50 years, worst in California, Connecticut, Florida, Louisiana and New York, according to new census figures.

September 27

1777: Lancaster, Pa., became the capital of the United States for one day, after the Continental Congress fled Philadelphia.

1905: The German physics journal Annalen der Physik received Albert Einstein’s paper, “Does the Inertia of a Body Depend Upon Its Energy Content?”, introducing the equation E=mc².

1908: The first production Ford Model T automobile was built at the Piquette Plant in Detroit, Mich.

1989: Lincoln County officials and business leaders buried a time capsule beneath a large boulder on the courthouse lawn alongside California Avenue in Libby, Mont., with a plaque indicating it should be opened on Sept. 27, 2089.

1998: The internet search engine Google went online for the first time.

2018: Half of all orca could die through pollution involving polychlorinated biphenyls in the ocean, according to study published in “Science”.

ON THIS DAY… SEPTEMBER 21 – SEPTEMBER 27

September 21- MINIATURE GOLF DAY

Miniature golf can be traced back to the 19th century.

September 22- FALL EQUINOX

Summer has slipped away. Hope you enjoyed the season. The 2021 fall equinox arrives in the Northern Hemisphere at 19:21 UTC.

September 23- NATIONAL APPLE CIDER VINEGAR DAY

Apple cider vinegar has a multitude of uses, ranging from being a weight loss aid, decreasing blood sugar, to even cleaning stubborn stains.

September 24- NATIONAL HORCHATA DAY

This day honors this delicious beverage and its rich Hispanic history.

September 25- ONE HIT WONDER DAY

The day is the perfect excuse to listen to songs that have been in your head since they first aired.

September 26- LUMBERJACK DAY

This day aims at celebrating the archetypal woodsman: the lumberjack.

September 27-NATIONAL SCARF DAY

Scarves range from antique scarves, infinity scarves, snoods, and cowls.