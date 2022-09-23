LOCAL NEWS

Class Volleyball Game Night

Troy class volleyball game night– Photo courtesy of Troy School District

What Does The VFW Do for Libby?

Citizens of Libby,

Often times I hear, what does the VFW do for the citizens of Libby? Ide like to take this time to explain what the VFW has done. The fallowing is an activities report from Jan 27 2022 to Sep. 5 2022.

The VFW completed seventy-six (76) community projects. These projects include but are not limited to Honor Guard services, Buddy Poppy distribution, Community Blood Drives, senior Commodities Distribution, Funeral Services and having a Post Service Officer available. The Honor Guard Conducted nine (9) Military Honors Funeral Services. Forty-Four (44) Post members Participated in these services. A total of fifty-nine (59) Post Members participated in all the completed projects for this period. These 59 Post Members traveled a total of 1,026 miles and spent 438 hours on these projects. As well as the Post Service Officer completing 56 Projects, traveled 500 miles and Logging in 253 hours. There is not one VFW Post Member who is compensated in any way for their volunteer work.

We are not asking for any special recognition; however, we feel this is our honor to represent all veterans sand give back to a community who supports all veterans, past present and future.

So next time someone asks what the VFW has done, for the community of Libby. Please refer them to me. I will be happy and honored to answer any of their questions.

Submitted by R. Beall -Post Quartermaster